Site administrator to Fluor!
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Administratörsjobb / Boden Visa alla administratörsjobb i Boden
2024-01-13
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have years of experience in administration? Are you ready for new challenges and thrive when working independently in a broad administrative role? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. In 2023, Fluor was ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.
The construction of the new steel mill in Boden have now started, which is going to produce green steel. Fluor Corporation have been given the honor to lead the construction. This position will be on site in Boden, project H2 Green Steel.
Day to Day and Strategic Activities Include:
• Work under working supervision and perform a variety of clearly defined tasks and administrative functions, including written and verbal communication.
• Perform administrative duties to include schedule management, phone coverage, meeting coordination, report preparation, presentations, correspondence, travel arrangements, expense reports, etc.
• Assist with planning functions to include socials, vendor lunches, and specialized training
• Maintain compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, and global standards
• Participate in department meetings, training, and functions
• Serve as a Company representative to external clients
• Contribute to and promote the use of Fluor's knowledge management portals and communitiesPubliceringsdatum2024-01-13Profil
Job requirements:
• High School Diploma or equivalent appropriate General Certificates of Secondary Education or global equivalent preferred
• intermediate computer and software skills to include the use of word processing, spreadsheets, and electronic presentations
• A minimum professional experience in administrative positions of 3 years. Previous experience on construction sites advantageous
• Ability to communicate effectively with audiences that include but are not limited to management, coworkers, clients, vendors, contractors, and visitors
• Ability to attend to detail and work in a time-conscious and time-effective manner
• Proficient in Microsoft Office tools (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, etc.)
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial. Recruitment selection and interviews are on-going and the position can be filled before last date to apply. Thereby apply today!
If you have any further questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Robin Bozan by email: Robin.bozan@studentconsulting.comOm företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Robin Bozan robin.bozan@studentconsulting.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8389880