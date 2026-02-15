Simulation & Analysis Engineer - Turbo System Design
Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund
2026-02-15
Job description
Are you ready to be part of the exiting journey to take the internal combustion engine to the next level by using renewable and carbon neutral fuels in conventional combustion engines?
In the position as Simulation engineer you will:
Propose future engine concept by doing simulation studies in different stages of the development work with input from projects and other stakeholders. This means that you will set up, calibrate and perform gas exchange simulations using in-house software (ICES), as well as commercial software (GT-Power).
Cooperate with the engine and component testing teams. This is essential and is a natural part of your daily activities since gas exchange model correlation/calibration is typically based on test data.
In order to ensure that we can meet the coming challenges, we need to continuously update methods and propose development of our way of working.
Basic qualifications
Master of Science in engineering
Education/training in internal combustion engines
Experience of GT Power or similar programs is an advantage
Programming experience at a high level in for example Matlab, Python or similar.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
As a person, you are a team player with a positive mind-set and you know the various challenges of simulation. You have a proactive outlook and don't get stopped by small obstacles but instead look for a way through or around them. You have a personal interest in combustion engines.
Someone who has a drive to deliver results and who is interested in improving work methods will be greatly valued. We believe that with an innovative mindset and a wish to make a difference this is a good opportunity for you.
You have the ability to efficient build formal and informal relationship networks inside and outside the organization. Finally, you're eager to take ownership of your own, as well as your teams', deliveries
We offer
As a consultant with us, you get to work together with the leading development-intensive companies in Swedish industry. The assignments are always adapted as much as possible, so that the level is as developing and stimulating as possible. Around you, you will have many talented colleagues and an active exchange of experience. Our corporate culture is characterized by entrepreneurship and short decision-making processes. Community, commitment and joy are important elements that we believe create well-being.
Sigma Industry South AB is a dynamic technology consulting company in product and production development that challenges the established standards.
The combination of long industry experience, great commitment, internal and external assignments as well as close cooperation between Sigma's various operations in the region creates a unique cross-industry greenhouse for engineers. With diversity, participation and entrepreneurship, we strengthen and develop our business and our employees. Would you like to develop in this environment?
