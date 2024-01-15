Simulation Engineer
I am Fredrik (https://www.linkedin.com/in/fredrik-bjorndahl/),
your potential next leader. I have a degree in Radio and Space Science from Chalmers. I have worked in different technology fields such as apps, Cadillac digital instrument clusters, and a concept car's software components for Volvo. These days I develop people to their full potential. My philosophy in leadership is to be a good listener, give freedom and be a great coach for you. I also love Agile methodology and have started "Agile forum West," and my first talk was about the history of Agile methods. You will fit in my team if you want flexibility, a group that wants to work together and create embedded, e-mobility, and cyber security solutions. My motto is that you need to have a long-term goal and be willing to adapt to changes, both when it comes to development and your career. If you like a fast pace, even outside work, you can always follow me on a run in the woods!
Build a career that you can be proud of
Wherever you see yourself in the future, we are here to support you. Whether you want to take on a new role, become a specialist within a specific area, or develop your managerial skills - we will help you find the way forward. Your will and ambition will lead the way. We provide the training arena needed for you to reach your goals.
As part of Knightec, you will have access to training, certifications, and the possibility of working with some of the most skilled in the industry. With our team-oriented way of working, you will always have your colleagues' knowledge and support at hand, making it possible for you to take on new challenges and step out of your comfort zone.
What will you work with?
Being a simulation engineer there will be many different opportunities going forward. A future project could be to for example simulate a complete electromobility drivetrain, but we are also looking to expand an existing team that needs support on simulations of vehicle and autonomous driving system in failure scenarios. This is done to support a team that is creating functional safety complient requirements for the system, and the simulations are needed to verify the plausibility and applicability of the requirements. The simulations are done using Matlab Simulink. The assignment is about modifying simulation environments, creating simulation scenarious, running the simulation and evaluating the result together with the rest of the team.
What you need to bring
Our best guess is that you have an educational background in mechatronics, electronics, computer science, or software engineering with an interest in electrification and the automotive industry.
More specifically, we are looking for skilled people whose key competencies lie within:
• Must have
• Matlab Simulations (5+ years)
• Simulink
• Vehicle Dynamics
• E-mob (at least an interest
• Nice to have
• Interest/knowledge in autonomous driving
• Agile/scrum experience
• Knowledge in communication protocols
• Functional Safety (FuSa)
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are more than 1000 engineers in 12 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
