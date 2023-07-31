Simulation Engineer
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Intro
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To make that happen, the emission solutions development is facing one of its greatest challenges ever! Being a key player in the development of a powertrain with low fuel consumption and minimal emissions, we work in an innovative and open-minded environment where simulations play a very important role in this journey.
As a Simulation Engineer within the exhaust system design, you will perform strength and durability simulations of Scania's exhaust aftertreatment systems and components. Together with experienced colleagues who value a friendly and helpful atmosphere where your ideas and initiatives can flourish, we create a world of mobility that is better for business, society and the environment.
What you'll do
You will work on a diverse set of structural FEA tasks for a range of different engineering design teams. While working on each task you will be integrated into the design process, providing direct CAE support to the designers, and assessing a range of structural load cases.
Our group is comprised of eight simulation engineers within structural mechanics, and in this role you will:
• Through expertise and competence help and guide the designers from an early stage in the design process until product release.
• Correlate your simulations to physical tests and measurements. Your conclusions will give advice and directions to the team.
• Contribute to the work of development of simulation methods with the help of new software and/or test data to improve efficiency and accuracy, both in-house and with the collaboration of external suppliers.
• Evaluate new information, processes, and education within the discipline, to be able to improve the best practice currently employed at Scania.
As a new employee, you will receive full support from all group members in order to get the best start. We offer a collaborative and open-minded environment where everyone participates in driving projects forward.
Your profile
To be successful in your new role we believe you have the following skills/experience:
• Master of Science, or higher, in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Solid Mechanics or equivalent
• Experience in strength and durability analysis, preferably in the tools Hypermesh, Abaqus and Matlab
• Programming competence is a merit
• Structured and analytical, with the ability to effectively communicate your findings within various forums internally and externally, since we prepare reports and presentations of our results.
• Fluent in English, written and spoken. Knowledge in Swedish is meritorious.
We offer
To be a part of an innovative and welcoming group of junior and experienced simulation engineers. A job where your technical skills and creativity will have a chance to grow as you will be a part of many interesting and cross-functional projects. There are also lots of international contacts as we work in close collaboration with our colleagues within TRATON, all over the world.
Further information
For questions about this position, you can contact recruiting manager Ulrika Lagerblad, 0700878098.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application including a CV, cover letter and copies of any degrees and certificates.
Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-08-20.
Ongoing selection and interviews will be done continuously.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
