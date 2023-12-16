Siemens Energy Graduate Program - Bid Manager (f/m/d)
Siemens Energy Graduate Program - Bid Manager (m/f/d)
Whether you have just graduated or have a few years of work experience, you are our future leaders and innovators. That's why we offer an outstanding global Siemens Energy Graduate Program that helps you unleash your human energy. Here, you'll learn from experienced mentors, take advantage of training and develop your career in any direction while rapidly growing your global network.
What You Can Expect
Over the course of two years, you'll get hands-on experience, be actively integrated into the day-to-day activities of your teams and gain a deep understanding of Siemens Energy. You'll rapidly build in-depth knowledge, discover solutions, and experience our business first-hand.
From day one, you will work on important projects with three individually designed assignments, including one eight-month international assignment!
You'll be paired with a dedicated mentor who will guide you through immersive experiences, allowing you to shadow various roles and positions. This support system is designed to empower you to achieve your unique career goals while fostering meaningful connections with peers and influential business leaders. Additionally, you'll gain access to a wealth of resources geared towards cultivating your professional growth.
Bid manager is a key position in the organisation and you will develop relations with all central functions within the company. Together with your colleagues in Sales and other disciplines within the organisation you develop technical bids that suit our customers' requirements and fits our products and solutions.
How You'll Make an Impact
* As part of our Graduate Program, you are on the Siemens Energy team. You'll share our purpose in energizing society by supporting customers with transitioning to a more sustainable world and will work on real global issues, creating solutions that directly make an impact.
* You lead the work with producing profitable technical solutions based on Siemens Energy standard that fulfil customer requests
* You coordinate mitigations of technical risks with support from Product owners and engineering
* You have an active role in technical- and commercial negotiations with our customers
* You hand over your sales project to the project execution organisation after successful order
What You Bring
* You are easy-going, communicative and comfortable in demanding situations where You drive progress.
* Significant practical work experience up to 36 months including knowledge from internships, working student activities or employment.
* A master's degree, doctoral degree, or equivalent in Industrial economy or civil engineering
* Minimum of 3 months of international experience gained through studying or working.
* Excellent English skills to work in a multi-cultural environment and be flexible and mobile during the program.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Siemens Energy Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by at least 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Recruitment Process
We undertake a detailed selection process comprising the following stages: CV screening, test assessment, video interview, and culminating in a panel interview. If you progress to each stage, you will receive information in advance!
