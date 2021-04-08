Siem Consultant - Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Siem Consultant
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB i Stockholm
HOW WE WORK
As a SIEM Consultant you will be offered a challenging and varied role by helping our customers in various projects within especially Splunk. You will be part of a team together with other consultants where the work is permeated by a friendly and open culture. As a consultant in the Professional Services Organization you will be encouraged to develop yourself, partly through certifications and educations, partly by broadening your skills and try new types of projects. We encourage our employees to learn new products in new areas and keep challenging themselves.
You will be working with some of the most leading companies in Sweden and some of the more hands-on job tasks will be:
Assist your customers with Splunk architecture and design
Install, develop and configure environments built on Splunk
Create dashboards
Onboard data to Splunk
Opportunity to also work with programming and scripting in the Operational Intelligence team
WE ARE ORANGE CYBERDEFENSE
Orange Cyberdefense's purpose is to build a safer digital society. We are the expert unit for cyber security within the Orange Group which provides managed security, managed detection and response services to organizations around the world. With the largest physical network in the world we have a unique ability to detect and prevent threats like no other. We are a supplier driven by the collection of Threat Intelligence and research on security threats and therefore offer outstanding access to information on current and new threats. Orange Cyberdefense has more than 25 years of experience in information security and are proud to be able to offer global protection with local expertise and support our customers throughout the security threat's life cycle.
Working at Orange Cyberdefense will give you the chance to develop both personally and professionally. New challenges are our favorite challenges. Our company has an environment with a high rate of change and innovation, quick decision making, combined with sensitivity to our employees. We believe that by providing an atmosphere where we try to have fun at work and love what we do we will also get the best end results. We will provide opportunities for education and training as well as documentation to help get you up and running. We also have tons of experience in the area, so there are colleagues to ask.
By joining one of the world's leading cyber security companies you will also be offered a generous benefit package including for example:
Company car
Pension plan
Flexible working hours
Extended parental pay
One wellness hour per week
Travel discounts
Life insurance
Health insurance
Work laptop and phone
Financial contribution to be spent on a gym card, massage, sport or other activities that will encourage your well being
Opportunity to get involved in environmental and charity work
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in cybersecurity and IT technology and wants to learn even more. You love finding solutions and are not afraid to ask when there is something you don't understand. In situations you do understand you are eager to take initiative. You have a good social ability and you like working together with your colleagues and your customers.
Additionally, you already live by our core values:
Humble commitment
Innovation, constant and always
Respect for people and commitment
Simplicity in mind
Trust in each other
We prefer that you have experience in the following areas:
Experience of Splunk
Splunk Certifications
Experience regarding data onboarding to Splunk
Good knowledge in English
Additional experience we highly value:
Experience of programming
Years of experience within Splunk Consulting
Good knowledge in Swedish
HOW TO JOIN US
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is on going and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Helena Feldt (helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com).
Do you want to join Orange Cyberdefense but in a different role? Take a look at our job page to see our other Job Openings https://jobb.orangecyberdefens... (https://jobb.orangecyberdefense.com/jobs) or contact Helena Feldt to find the right position for you!
We look forward to receive your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5680163
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB i Stockholm
HOW WE WORK
As a SIEM Consultant you will be offered a challenging and varied role by helping our customers in various projects within especially Splunk. You will be part of a team together with other consultants where the work is permeated by a friendly and open culture. As a consultant in the Professional Services Organization you will be encouraged to develop yourself, partly through certifications and educations, partly by broadening your skills and try new types of projects. We encourage our employees to learn new products in new areas and keep challenging themselves.
You will be working with some of the most leading companies in Sweden and some of the more hands-on job tasks will be:
Assist your customers with Splunk architecture and design
Install, develop and configure environments built on Splunk
Create dashboards
Onboard data to Splunk
Opportunity to also work with programming and scripting in the Operational Intelligence team
WE ARE ORANGE CYBERDEFENSE
Orange Cyberdefense's purpose is to build a safer digital society. We are the expert unit for cyber security within the Orange Group which provides managed security, managed detection and response services to organizations around the world. With the largest physical network in the world we have a unique ability to detect and prevent threats like no other. We are a supplier driven by the collection of Threat Intelligence and research on security threats and therefore offer outstanding access to information on current and new threats. Orange Cyberdefense has more than 25 years of experience in information security and are proud to be able to offer global protection with local expertise and support our customers throughout the security threat's life cycle.
Working at Orange Cyberdefense will give you the chance to develop both personally and professionally. New challenges are our favorite challenges. Our company has an environment with a high rate of change and innovation, quick decision making, combined with sensitivity to our employees. We believe that by providing an atmosphere where we try to have fun at work and love what we do we will also get the best end results. We will provide opportunities for education and training as well as documentation to help get you up and running. We also have tons of experience in the area, so there are colleagues to ask.
By joining one of the world's leading cyber security companies you will also be offered a generous benefit package including for example:
Company car
Pension plan
Flexible working hours
Extended parental pay
One wellness hour per week
Travel discounts
Life insurance
Health insurance
Work laptop and phone
Financial contribution to be spent on a gym card, massage, sport or other activities that will encourage your well being
Opportunity to get involved in environmental and charity work
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in cybersecurity and IT technology and wants to learn even more. You love finding solutions and are not afraid to ask when there is something you don't understand. In situations you do understand you are eager to take initiative. You have a good social ability and you like working together with your colleagues and your customers.
Additionally, you already live by our core values:
Humble commitment
Innovation, constant and always
Respect for people and commitment
Simplicity in mind
Trust in each other
We prefer that you have experience in the following areas:
Experience of Splunk
Splunk Certifications
Experience regarding data onboarding to Splunk
Good knowledge in English
Additional experience we highly value:
Experience of programming
Years of experience within Splunk Consulting
Good knowledge in Swedish
HOW TO JOIN US
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is on going and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Helena Feldt (helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com).
Do you want to join Orange Cyberdefense but in a different role? Take a look at our job page to see our other Job Openings https://jobb.orangecyberdefens... (https://jobb.orangecyberdefense.com/jobs) or contact Helena Feldt to find the right position for you!
We look forward to receive your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5680163