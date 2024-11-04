Shop Design Manager, Service Office Helsingborg
Who you are
As a person you are passionate about people, business, IKEA's purpose and continuously driving better performance and growth. Further, you are passionate about understanding shopping behaviors of the many people, the local Life at Home and current Home Furnishing trends as well as about creating an inspirational and emotional retail experience.
For this role we believe you have several years of experience in the role of Communication & Interior Design manager with background in Visual Merchandising, Store design or similar and delivering results as well as a solid experience in leading and influencing co-workers. In addition, you have experience from retail, preferably home furnishing sector as well as experience in planning, driving output and measuring performance (business).
You have broad knowledge of IKEA concept, brand objectives, values and vision as well as of IKEA tools, processes and cycles as well as of Group strategies, priorities and business planning process as well as of operational plans and goals including follow up on KPIs. Further, you have broad knowledge of consumer behaviours, everyday and seasonal Life at Home needs in the IKEA omni-channel reality. You also possess broad knowledge of trends that influence home furnishing, retail design and communication to gain insight to a more appealing product presentation for customers as well as of how to steer the customer to right product or service for their needs. You also have broad knowledge of the methods for presenting the range and service range using store media, display techniques and store layout as commercial tools. Finally, you have good knowledge of change management methods/tools and stakeholder management.
You have ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of Commercial as an integrated part of the business. You have good leadership capabilities including ability to lead peers and stakeholders while communicating in an inspirational way with IKEA tone of voice combined with a strong ability to communicate and share creative ideas, concepts and solutions. In addition, you have creative and conceptual thinking skills, a holistic view and eye for details as well as strong ability to create shop design solutions. Linked to this, you have ability to take a holistic view of a national organisation and identify business opportunities accordingly as well as ability to follow up and measure performance of output and capture learnings to improve planning and performance moving forward.
Key words and capabilities for you must be ; Agile and people-oriented, development, challenging !
Your responsibilities
In the role as Country Shop Design Manager, you are responsible for leading the Shop Design Team (3 direct reports), coach Shop Design co-workers to innovate inspiring and relevant range presentation in retail spaces, making the customer journey an experience and thereby contributing to positioning IKEA. You are also responsible for leading the building and utilising the knowledge of consumer buying behaviour in local market to meet new and future consumer demands.
You will:
• Lead the Shop Design team through planning, coaching and coordinating shop design activities.
• Lead and inspire the Shop Design co-workers and develop experiential shop design and range presentation.
• Encourage peers and Shop Design co-workers to improve their knowledge of customer buying behaviour and gather insights from market intelligence.
• Actively support in developing the country business plan and contribute to delivering the department action plan.
• Act quickly to exploit commercial opportunities and understand the impact of actions on the financial results
You will also:
• Be responsible for developing shop design solutions for market specific needs and opportunities.
• Coach shop design co-workers in stores through matrix relationship
• Actively cooperate with all key stakeholders within commercial and beyond to secure integration, common focus and to maximize impact.
• Be a country super user of planning tool and actively contribute to improving the tool in the super user network
In this role you will report to the Country Retail Solutions Manager.
About this work area
We deliver sustainable, extraordinary growth by creating a new, unique, inspiring and convenient meeting with the customers. We deliver an omni-channel experience that adds value to the many people and inspires a home furnishing movement.
We are working in a vibrant and creative team having different nationalities so English (both verbal and written) is a prerequisite.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
The position is fulltime and permanent. You will be located in Helsingborg.
Start acc to agreement.
If you have job specific questions, please contact Retail Solutions Manager Ekaterina Golubovich, Ekaterina.golubovich@ikea.com
. If you have technical issues or questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist, Johan Rosengren, johan.rosengren3@ingka.ikea.com
.
