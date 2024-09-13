Shipping and Packaging Production Lead
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Shipping and Packaging Production LeadWe are seeking a dedicated and experienced Shipping and Packaging Production Lead to oversee our shipping and packaging operations. This role is critical to ensuring that our products are prepared and shipped efficiently, accurately, and on time.Shipping and packaging production lead isthe operational leader of the shipping team. In this role you will manage the day to day functions of the shipping and packaging team as well as fill in for the on shift crewleadership when needed.
This role is specialist supporting role forthe shift leaders and shipping and packaging team.
Responsibilities:
Core Duties and Responsibilities
Assigning duties to specific employees based on role and skills
Leading employees and assisting with tasks as necessary
Organizing shift schedules for team members
Conducting performance reviews and sharing feedback with both upper management and team members
Adhering to company policies and health, safety and employment standards
Provides the Logistics Operations Manager with tactical support
Qualifications:
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Leadership skills like decision-making, motivation and goal-setting
Strong problem-solving skills
Exceptional organization and time management abilities
Ability to work as part of a team and collaborate effectively
In-depth industry knowledge
Understanding of relevant health and safety regulations
Comfortable with workplace technology like scheduling software, inventory management software
Basic math skills
Meritable, but not a requirement:
Knowledge of the Swedish safety and transportation guidelines
Previous packaging, shipping, and logistics experience a plus
Background in manufacturing required with experience in the metals industry preferred
Location: Boden, Sweden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
