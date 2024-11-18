Ship Electrotechnical Officers (m/f/d)
For our growing fleet we are looking for Ship Electrotechnical Officers (m/f/d).
We are looking for responsible, committed persons with a good understanding of the requirements that ferry shipping entails, but at the same time have a clear understanding of the requirements of guest service.
As a Ship Electrotechnical Officer you are responsible for e.g.:
Designated areas of responsibility allocated by the Chief Engineer
Duties within the vessel's emergency organization
Carrying out maintenance on board in accordance with vessel's Planned Maintenance System
Being familiar with the ships operating and technical procedures
Reporting to the Chief Engineer, any incident or accident relating to any injury or potential hazard aboard along with any deficiencies in machinery or equipment particularly safety equipment
Be familiar with the relevant parts, procedures and requirements of the SMS or other applying rules and regulations
Since English is our company language, you must be fluent in speaking and very good in writing English.
If you appreciate to work in a growing and successful company, with flat hierarchies and short decision-making paths, where you have the chance to develop and grow within your role, you should apply.
To process your application, please be so kind and send in the following documents: cover letter, curriculum vitae, diploma of school/university, all necessary STCW certificates and references from your former employers. Please also state your earliest starting date.
