Shift Manager - Northvolt AB - Maskinförarjobb i Skellefteå

Northvolt AB / Maskinförarjobb / Skellefteå2021-04-13We are now starting to ramp up the recruitment for the factory in Skellefteå and are looking for a shift manager to our production. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories with the aim to produce the worlds greenest Lithium-ion battery. You will get the chance to really make a difference in the transformation to a carbon free societyAt Northvolt you will be part of a fast growing company with high-energy and a dynamic environment. As shift manager you will work in a top modern facility with new technology. So forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different.You will work in close collaboration with other shift managers, maintenance, quality and environment personnel. You will lead a shift team of around 15 employees were each and everyone counts to make this a success. You will get the chance to really make an impact and be part of shaping our way of working in the future. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the world 's most equal and inclusive workplace.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:- Take lead in building your shift teams by supporting in recruiting, specifically by interviewing candidates in close collaboration with the manufacturing recruitment team- Develop and support you team in becoming great at what they are supposed to do by on-boarding, training and developing them - we believe in rotation of work duties for competence development- Ensure your team has everything they need to ensure that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), WIs (Work Instructions) and other policies are followed- Make sure your team knows what to do by assigning tasks, responsibilities and performance expectations and checking in regularly- Suggest and implement improvements - individually and with your team- Follow up shift performance and act on deviations- Communicate and collaborate with other colleagues (other shifts, the maintenance team) in order to ensure good shift handovers and standardization- Report deviations affecting the production and perform risk analysis to solve underlying issues- Assure safe conditions with Lock Out Tag Out Try Out according routines when having repairs or inspections of equipment- Participating in rotation of work duties, in order to develop the competence within the shift team- Manage a budget according to roleApply by filling out the application form.Full time employment, fixed salary.CBA, TeknikavtaletPlanned starting date is asap.Specific Skills/AbilitiesHigh school diploma or other relevant educationA couple of years of experience from manufacturing, where you have successfully worked with tasks described in the key responsibilitiesIf you have worked in the process industry (battery/pulp and paper/food/chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/pharmaceutical processing or similar) including safety procedures, that is a meritExperience from leading othersKnowledge and experience of lean manufacturingGood understanding of importance of safety and quality and the ability to make others understand and act according to this importanceGood English both written and oral skills, basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plusGood communication skills as you will work in close collaboration with many different teamsHigh work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skillsQualities that we cherish in all Northvolt employees are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit. In the team you will find passionate and purpose driven colleagues who all work for a more sustainable future.Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.