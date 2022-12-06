Settlement Assistant - Vikariat 100%
Ria Financial Services Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2022-12-06
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ria Financial Services Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Umeå
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Ria Financial Services is the third-largest global money transfer company and a division of the North American public company Euronet Worldwide (Nasdaq: EEFT). Serving more than 147 countries in the world, RIA has emerged as a global leader in remittances and is a recognized benchmark in both quality and reliability of the service it offers to general public. We are currently recruiting a Settlement Clerk for our Office in Stockholm, Sweden, who will be responsible to coordinate payments solution for the business by finding the best method and following up on external
• Description for Internal Candidates
We are currently recruiting a Settlement Clerk for our Office in Stockholm, Sweden, who will be responsible to coordinate payments solution for the business by finding the best method and following up on external agents' deposits, in the Nordics region.
Your responsibilities will include the following:
• Learn all about the different payment methods like SEPA, CIT, Card Terminals, etc.
• Create a detail list with all payment methods available and their respective fees/cost.
• Roll-out of new settlement methods, such as card payment, CIT, Smart Safes, ACH etc.
• Compare different providers and choose best alternative.
• Contingency planning and execution, if one settlement method is blocked.
• Find out the main contact person for each CIT company and keep good relation and communication.
• Review the Gross, EBIT, Txts, Volume, etc. for current agents with CIT service and provide feedback to manager.
• Call agents to make sure they understand their payment method (Specially new agents)
• Review each pick-up schedule service and fix accordingly in Fx-Client.
Responsibilities for Internal Candidates
Qualifications for Internal Candidates
• Minimum A-level education, degree in a financial discipline an advantage.
• 2-3 years' work experience as an office clerk.
• Excellent oral and written communications skills in Swedish, good level of English and/or Spanish (Optional). Any other European language will be highly valued.
• Good level of Microsoft Office packages. At least, Intermediate-advance level of Excel.
• Personal aptitudes: self-motivated, team player, proactive, problem solving abilities and excellent communication skills.
• Ability to be flexible and adaptable when working in a fast-paced often pressurized environment.
• Previous experience in financial services or business development area will be valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: nordic_hr@riafinancial.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ria Financial Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-5504)
Armégatan 40 5TR (visa karta
)
171 71 SOLNA Kontakt
HR Specialist Nordics
Mukhlisa Usmonova musmonova@riamoneytransfer.com Jobbnummer
7234785