Servicetekniker
2024-05-30
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity and collaboration - combined with a strong focus on diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities - are important driving forces in our goal to give everyone the opportunity to create sustainable solutions. Write the next chapter in your ABB story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB is one of the leading suppliers of electric power products, systems and services around the world. The market is growing and we need to be more. At ABB Service, we strive to be close to our customers and are therefore represented in several locations around Sweden - from Gällivare in the north to Malmö in the south. Right now we are looking for service engineers in electric power for Malmö, Olofström or the surrounding area, both senior and junior. Our mission is to provide services that increase reliability, availability and profitability and reduce the environmental impact of the customer's production facilities. We cover the entire plant life cycle and help our customers work with continuous improvements.
Do you want a varied and free job in a real industry of the future?
Have you previously worked as an electrician, installer or similar and want to further develop in power technology, service and maintenance in a department in growth?
You will be engaged in corrective and preventive maintenance on, among other things, transformers, MSP-LSP switches, relay protection, arc flash guards in various types of electrical power plants
You will participate in upgrade projects and commissioning of MSP-LSP switchgear
You act as sales support and resource in quotation work, including for upgrades and conversions of power equipment
You share ABB's core values of security and privacy, which means you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and business operations
Qualifications for the role
You have experience as a service engineer or as an industrial electrician
You can read both mechanical and electrical drawings and if you are also an experienced user of measuring equipment in a switchgear environment, it is an advantage
Experience of having worked with similar products in the past, including ABB's power products, is a merit
You have a B driver's license, can use a computer at work and know how to handle and interpret measurement data
You are fluent in both English and Swedish in speech and writing
As a person, you are social, meticulous and always put occupational safety first
You have a good mood and an open and empathetic attitude towards customers and colleagues
Since travel is included in the position, it is important that you enjoy a mobile life
More about us
Please submit your application no later than June 19, 2024. The selection is made on an ongoing basis. Your application should include a CV and cover letter. In the application letter, we want you to justify why you are suitable for this position. The position may be filled before the application deadline has expired.
Recruiting Manager Hans-Göran Mjöberg, +46 705 18 35 68. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. For further questions, please contact Recruitment Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that the employment process at ABB Sweden includes a reference check, a drug test and, in some recruitments, an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in PDF format. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
