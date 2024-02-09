Servicetekniker - generatorer
2024-02-09
Aggreko Sweden is expanding and as part of our expansion we are experiencing growth in all our product areas. To meet this growth, we require that we also strengthen the team expertise, and we are looking for an additional Service Technicians who will be based at our Site in Stockholm to join our team.
Job description
The job role includes maintenance of Aggreko's products at our workshop as well as installation, commissioning, and maintenance of rental packages on customer sites.
Troubleshooting and repair of equipment failures.
Handling and cleaning of equipment in preparation of rental.
What we need from you
Technical Electrical and Mechanical understanding
Good organisational skills
Be able to represent the company on customer sites
Good Oral and written presentation skills in Swedish and English
Self motivated and proactive work ethic
Be able to work with heavy equipment and materials
Good computer skills
Work in a multicultural environment
Have a positive "we can solve this" attitude
Valid driving license
Forklift licence
You may be asked or required to work after regular business hours including nights, weekends, and holidays.
HSE
Aggreko has a strong commitment to HSE, and Quality Control (QHSE) and all of our employees are expected to act like owners by being responsible and accountable for QHSE compliance.
Contribute towards the QHSE culture by showing the required behaviours and values that drive continuous improvement and a sustainable workplace
Act like an owner by being responsible and accountable for QHSE compliance and demonstrating knowledge and commitment to QHSE Management System requirements
Understand and effectively manage QHSE risks associated with our activities and operations in a timely manner
What we can offer
Attractive salary and good pension and insurance schemes, as well as bonus opportunities.
Pleasant working environment with challenging tasks in an international environment
Development opportunities within the company
About Aggreko
Around the world, people, businesses, and countries are striving for a better future. A future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed. We're the people who keep the lights on and control temperature. We are hiring immediately for a Temperature Control Technician based out of our Stockholm depot- a role that is critical in making sure our customers get the electricity, heating and cooling they need.
Why Aggreko? Here are some of the perks and rewards.
Roles where you can make a direct contribution to the success of the business
A focus on continued personal development
Refer a friend scheme
Pension Scheme - opportunity to save for your retirement with generous company contribution
How to apply?
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with our Swedish supplier Vi Rekryterar.nu. If you have any questions about the role or the process, pls don't hesitate to contact Mona Wågberg at mona@virekryterar.nu
or call 073 9500773
