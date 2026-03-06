Serviceteamare with driving licence Premium Team - Hemfrid 2026

Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-06


Do you want to work with home cleaning in a dedicated team and make everyday life easier for our customers? We are now looking for home cleaners to join our Service Team Premium in Stockholm.
We are looking for someone who:

Has experience in home cleaning or another service profession, for example as a housekeeper

Speaks and understands basic Swedish or English

Can work Monday-Friday between 8:00-17:00

Has a valid Swedish or EU driver's license

Is detail-oriented, responsible, and service-minded

About the role
You will clean customers' homes with high quality standards. The role includes deep cleaning assignments, covering for colleagues during absences, and some responsibility for key handling. You will often work in teams and may also lead and coordinate work during larger assignments.
We offer:

Permanent employment (85%)

Collective agreement and good employment terms

Insurance and occupational pension

Wellness allowance

Training and development opportunities

Free mobile phone subscription

A great team with colleagues from all over the world

Does this sound interesting? Submit your application and our HR team will contact you regarding the next steps in the process.
Welcome to Hemfrid!

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
