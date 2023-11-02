ServiceNow Team Manager to Automation and Services Enablement
2023-11-02
Do you want to be part of developing high performing teams in one of the largest banks in the Nordics?
We are seeking an experienced Team Manager within ServiceNow domain
to join our Techstream, to continue developing our high performing teams by creating team spirit and engagement.
As a Team Manager you will be part of the Management Team and you will be responsible to ensure for the team's performance and to apply efficient ways of working, develop skills and competence, as well as your own leadership skills. Work together with the Agile Product Owner to define clear responsibilities and priorities for your team members and to ensure collaboration with other teams/areas of the bank.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Ensure workforce planning according to short- and long-term needs including recruitment, develop of skills and manage competencies;
•
Salary and Performance Development talks with the team members;
• Ensure that the teams understand their mission and take the responsibilities assigned, as well as communicating and keeping the staff informed;
•
On-board/off-board, coach, remove obstacles and support the team(s) to make sure that they can deliver efficiently;
• Ensure adequate staffing and competence for incident and problem management;
• Ensure team members are educated about and adhere to established processes;
•
Manage budgets such as for training, team activities, phones etc.
What is needed in this role:
•
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field;
• Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Team Manager or similar role;
• Understanding of ITIL processes and some experience of working with ServiceNow;
• Knowledge of Agile methodologies and experience working in an Agile environment;
• Strong communication skills, with the ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical audience;
• Excellent people skills and a proven track record of creating high performing teams;
• Proficient in oral and written English.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your wellbeing by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and team-work - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Natalie Afsarinejad, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 15.11.2023 the latest.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
