ServiceNow Implementation Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-05-05
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take end-to-end ownership of a greenfield ServiceNow implementation in a complex IT environment. This is a hands-on project leadership role where you drive the full journey from charter and governance to testing, deployment, hypercare, and final handover. You will work across business and IT, bringing structure to scope, timeline, budget, resources, and stakeholder alignment while helping shape a new ServiceNow instance from the ground up.
The role combines delivery leadership, platform understanding, and strong communication with both executive stakeholders and technical teams. You will coordinate architects, analysts, QA, support teams, subject matter experts, and external implementation partners to keep the program moving in the right direction. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy leading complex platform implementations where you can influence both delivery and long-term ways of working.
Job DescriptionYou will define the project charter, scope, work breakdown structure, schedule, budget, and resource plan for a new ServiceNow implementation.
You will establish governance, decision forums, milestone tracking, and change control across discovery, design, build, test, training, deployment, and post-go-live support.
You will align the project with IT strategy, service desk transformation goals, and relevant compliance needs such as ITIL, SOX, and GDPR.
You will lead cross-functional delivery across technical architects, business analysts, QA, IT support, end-user SMEs, and external ServiceNow partners.
You will manage resource allocation, priorities, workload, and follow-up to keep delivery on track.
You will run standups, progress meetings, and phase gate reviews to remove blockers and maintain momentum.
You will control scope and handle change requests in a structured way to reduce risk, delays, and budget overruns.
You will identify and mitigate risks tied to configuration, integrations, licensing, stakeholder alignment, and user adoption.
You will own stakeholder communication and provide clear reporting on milestones, budget, risks, and deliverables.
You will lead workshops, coordinate testing activities including UAT and integration testing, and drive production go-live, hypercare, and project closure.
Requirements5+ years of professional experience as an IS/IT Project Manager, with 2+ years of direct ServiceNow implementation experience.
Proven track record leading end-to-end IT implementation projects, including full lifecycle planning, execution, and go-live.
Working knowledge of ServiceNow platform fundamentals and core modules such as ITSM, Incident, Problem, Change, Request Fulfillment, Service Catalog, and Project Portfolio Management.
Experience with greenfield implementation methodologies.
At least one formal project management certification: PMP, CSM, PRINCE2, or ServiceNow Certified Project Manager (CPM).
Experience with project management tools such as MS Project, Azure DevOps, and Smartsheet.
You are confident in cross-functional leadership, stakeholder management, executive communication, and balancing technical requirements with business needs.
Nice to haveITIL Foundation or higher certification.
Experience with additional ServiceNow modules such as ITOM, ITBM, HRSD, CSM, or SPM.
Experience working with global or cross-regional teams and remote implementation resources.
Knowledge of ServiceNow licensing, governance, and platform maintenance best practices.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7678672-1980785". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9891147