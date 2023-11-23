ServiceNow Developer
Are you ready to take on the challenge of creating the most excellent ServiceNow implementation? If you are creative, business driven and customer obsessed, our exciting fintech company might be the right place for you. Resurs is now looking for a ServiceNow Platform Developer to our IT Governance division.
Get an idea of the role
In this role, you will be a part of Resurs Banks IT Governance team granting you the opportunity to work cross-border in an entrepreneurial fintech company.
The role is a key success factor in the creation of our new position in the market and a culture with focus on usability and simplicity but also single source of truth architecture and automation. We want our partners, customers and users to "know the feeling" of business-driven IT.
As ServiceNow Platform Developer we expect you to create
great user experience which means close cooperation with our businesses in the development of apps and dashboards to use our data in our business development.
qualitative data that can be used across multiple domains with a high degree of integration and automation as well as a clear ownership of the information produced in our business.
consequent information model to gain benefit from the platform and being able to implement new platform releases smooth and easy and with low impact to our business.
automated business processes by improving a wide range of business processes to increase the overall efficiency.
In addition to this, some typical activities can be to participate in contract renewal, ensure access to the platform specialists that we need, inspire in new areas of development or just supporting our businesses on their journey towards our overall business goals.
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, we see that you are
Creative and responsive to business needs
Being able to build and visualize data
Excellent in explaining technical solutions in a non-technical way
Agile and structured in your working methods
Service-minded and a true team-player
We believe you are a native programmer who loves well-designed information models and you are creative in the given field of opportunity. 3-4 years of hands-on experience on ServiceNow is required and you are a holder of a certificate in ServiceNow Certified Systems Administrator, ServiceNow Implementation specialist. You also have experience in one or more of the ITSM, ITBM, IRM and PPM products. You have knowledge in relational databases and might be a holder of certificates in information modelling, flow design, UI builder, platform integration etc.
You have an academic but practical approach, and you are kind of possessed by information modelling and obsessed in creating business value.
Working independently or in a team doesn't matter since you are self-organized and a true team player at the same time. You will have great opportunities to develop within your area of expertise and you will be able to take initiatives and run new projects within the area in close cooperation with ServiceNow stakeholders at Resurs.
Questions about the role? Reach out to IT Governance Manager Peter Gripner, peter.gripner@resurs.se
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date.
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
Important information
Before hiring, we carry out a credit check and require a police record extract for all candidates. For candidates with a citizenship other than Swedish, we reserve the right to complete a background check together with an external partner.
