Service Upgrade Engineer
2024-07-03
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
What you'll do
As a result of our growing customer needs to ensure maximum lifecycle utilization of their equipment, we are looking for a Global Services Upgrade Engineer. The Global Services Upgrade Engineer will be responsible for managing custom upgrade orders. This includes reviewing the order, creating part numbers and a build of materials, sourcing the material, engineering the upgrade, and putting instructions together on how to execute the upgrade in the field.
Review customer orders for upgrades and determine whether the upgrade is possible.
Put together a build of materials for each upgrade using Magic and Oracle and sending a quotation to the requester for the upgrade.
Manage the upgrade project through installation.
Maintain appropriate relationships and work with both internal and external suppliers to get pricing and material for each upgrade.
Assemble and quality check each upgrade before sending to the customer.
Write any needed documentation for the field team to execute the upgrade at the customer site.
Handle any customer complaints which come in regarding upgrades delivered.
Work closely with CBS manufacturing and align resources needed to deliver upgrades.
Ensure regular communication to key stakeholders and end users (Service Managers/Field Engineers)
Actively participate in global/regional meetings and annual processes as appropriate
Communicate projects current state and changes/updates to customers and management at global and regional levels as appropriate
Develop and maintain quality-controlled processes/SOPs
Leverage DBS as appropriate
Upgrade support to customer and field engineer, travel as needed - 10-15%.
Who you are
High level of technical knowledge on Bioprocess standard & custom hardware/software
Lead system designer experience and experience with electrical and automation design
Strong focus on customer, quality and meeting customer needs in a global environment
Demonstration of innovation and adaptability to further advance business operations and customer experience
Communicates effectively in Swedish and in English at all levels of the organization. Expresses ideas clearly and simply both verbally and in writing. Promotes timely, ongoing flow of information to others. Communicates and listens effectively to develop and maintain key business relationships.
Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams etc.), e-mail, web browsers and spreadsheet software
Desirable: Prior knowledge with Oracle, Magic, and Qlik tools
Desirable: Knowledge of DBS tools and understanding of Cytiva products
Desirable: Strong network of contacts at Cytiva manufacturing sites in Uppsala / Umea as well as at specific external supply partners
Desirable: Working at customer site and performing field-based work.
This position can be based at our site in Uppsala or in Umeå. You will work in a supportive and skilled team.
Interviews and selection will happen continuously, we look forward to your application today!
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
