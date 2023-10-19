Service Technician Zeppelin Power Systems
Zeppelin Sverige AB är exklusiv återförsäljare för Caterpillar Inc. i Sverige och erbjuder nya och begagnade entreprenad- och gruvmaskiner, uthyrningstjänster samt motorer och elgeneratorer. I utbudet finns mer än 100 maskintyper, från minigrävmaskiner till gigantiska gruvtruckar. Maskinerna är driftsäkra, bränsleeffektiva och bygger på modern teknologi. I segmentet för motorer och generatorer är Zeppelin en ledande leverantör av lösningar för applikationer inom industri, marin och järnväg. Den svenska verksamheten är komplett med försäljning, service, finansiering och uthyrning. I organisationen finns gedigen kunskap hos servicetekniker och ingenjörer som servat Caterpillar-produkter under årtionden. Zeppelin tar hand om kunder i hela Sverige och har cirka 550 anställda på 14 platser från norr till söder. Zeppelin Sverige AB är en del av den tyska Zeppelin-koncernen. Mer information finns på zeppelin-cat.se.
Are you ready for an exciting career as a Service Technician at Zeppelin Power Systems, located in the heart of Gävle, Sweden?
At Zeppelin Power Systems, you'll have the opportunity to work alongside one of the world's leading engine manufacturers - Caterpillar. As a Service Technician, you'll be on the front lines, providing service and troubleshooting support for CAT gensets, primarily in the standby segment. This role occasionally involves travel and overnight stays, and you'll be an integral part of our 24/7 on-call team.
Why choose us?
We're seeking an experienced technician with an engineering background in areas such as mechanics, electricity, automation, or similar. Our customers are global industry leaders, and they have high expectations for documentation, processes, and communication. If you're a structured problem solver with excellent communication and reporting skills, you're the candidate we're looking for. You'll report to the Field Service Manager and play a key role in supporting our customers' operations and ensuring their reliability.
We value initiative, flexibility, and a drive to make things better.
In addition, we offer a role with a high degree of autonomy and an extensive training plan in a rapidly growing organization.
Your Key Responsibilities:
* Perform service according to customer requirements and CAT standards on engines, generators, and automation systems.
* Prioritize safety and adhere to the company's QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment) routines and standards.
* Accurately complete timesheets and time reporting in a timely manner.
* Provide technical support within the organization.
Your Qualifications:
* At least 5 years of experience commissioning complex systems or servicing such systems.
* Technical knowledge of engines, generators, and automation systems.
* Fluent in English and Swedish.
Preferred Qualifications:
* Engineering degree in mechanics, electricity, automation, marine technology, or equivalent.
Location: Gävle, Sweden.
Application Deadline: November 30, 2023
For more information about this position, please contact our Field Service Manager, Joel Rosén.
Email: Joel.rosen@zeppelin.com
Phone: 0725001390
If you're ready to take the next step in your career and believe you have the qualifications and qualities we're seeking, don't hesitate to reach out to Joel Rosén for more information or to submit your application. Together, we can create an exciting and rewarding future at Zeppelin Power Systems! Ersättning
