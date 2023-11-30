Service Technician Unscheduled (45853)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Ludvika
2023-11-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Ludvika
, Borlänge
, Örebro
, Karlskoga
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy bringing solutions to technical problems? Are you interested in new technology and have an electrical, mechanical or hydraulics background? Do you see yourself as an optimistic person who is open to change of scopes? Then this position is for you! We at Vestas are looking for a new Service Technician.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Dalarna
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a business unit responsible for sales, projects, installation, and service for wind farms in these regions. Vestas Northern and Central Europe aspires to be the highest performing business unit within Vestas, regarding modern energy and customer satisfaction as well as being the most attractive workplace. With these standards, the service technician who takes care of the customers' turbines has an important role in the front line of our service agreements. We are expanding in Grängesberg and are excited to welcome a new colleague to our team. As a service technician, you are part of service teams responsible for troubleshooting, service and maintenance of wind turbines in the area. The service makes high demands on accuracy and professionalism as we are extremely keen that our service work is carried out with the highest safety and quality. In order to be fully qualifiedl with the tasks, we believe that you are a person who has good knowledge of electricity or mechanics, is service-oriented and business-minded.
Responsibilities
Electrical and mechanical troubleshooting and repairs
Service and maintenance according to agreement, as well as carrying out a diversity of check-ups, repairs and replacement activities of turbine components
Efficient operation of our turbines and use of our systems like condition monitoring and remote control
Contact with customers regarding completed and upcoming service and repairs
Responsibility of the service vehicle, warehouse, ordering of material, tools and spare parts
Daily reporting in Salesforce, SAP
Qualifications
Experience or degree within electrical field, mechanics or hydraulics is a requirement
Good knowledge in Swedish and English is required, both speech and in written
Computer knowledge, as the tasks includes regular reporting and communication through various digital systems
Driving licence, non-restricted
Good physical condition, since the workload will include you being able to handle heavy lifts and work on heights
Competencies On the personality level we believe you have/are:
Motivated by teamwork, communication with other parts of the organisation as well as being service-minded
Structured and able to keep yourself accountable
You are also eager to develop your skills
Open mindset to change, regarding workload as well as working hours
High level of safety awareness
Safety first, behaviour and attitude
You have an ability regarding problem-solving skills
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
At Vestas, we believe that having a diverse and inclusive workforce is vital for accelerating the energy transition. We believe that our differences make us stronger and pride ourselves in always treating each other with respect and supporting each other in staying focused, committed, and motivated - also during peak times with a high volume of tasks.
Join us in fulfilling our vision of becoming the global leader in sustainable energy solutions.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Laholm, Sweden. You should expect some travel activity, for various training as well as assistance in other regions, approximately 40 days per year. Another requirement for this position is passing an extensive health check, which will be carried out during the recruitment process. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 29.12.2023. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Team lead Richard Helin at +46703269848 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Dan Anderssons Gata 1 (visa karta
)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Ludvika Jobbnummer
8299317