Service Technician (45275)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Halmstad Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Halmstad
2024-02-09
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Halmstad
, Landskrona
, Alvesta
, Burlöv
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy bringing solutions to technical problems? Are you interested in new technology and have an electrical, mechanical or hydraulics background? Do you see yourself as an optimistic person who is open to change? Then this position is for you! We at Vestas are looking for a new Service Technician.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Skåne/Halland
You will be part of Vestas Northern and Central Europe which is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, Finland, Celtic, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and the south part of Africa. We are responsible for the sales function, project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. Our Swedish headquarter is in Malmö and we have warehouses in several locations across Sweden. The Service Department is responsible for the service and maintenance of the wind farms within Scandinavia. Vestas Northern and Central Europe aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, not only in modern energy but also in employee and customer satisfaction. Vestas is growing in the Swedish region, which is why we are looking for additional resources to join our Service department. As a Service Technician, you will be doing service and maintenance of the wind turbines. In this role, you get to work in an exciting industry in a team of highly engaged employees and you will have the opportunity to develop your skills together with the global presence within wind energy and contribute to a greener world.
Responsibilities
Electrical and mechanical troubleshooting and repairs
Service and maintenance according to agreement, as well as carrying out a diversity of check-ups, repairs and replacement activities of turbine components
Efficient operation of our turbines and use of our systems like condition monitoring and remote control
Contact with customers regarding completed and upcoming service and repairs
Responsibility of the service vehicle, warehouse, ordering of material, tools and spare parts
Daily reporting in SAP
Qualifications
Experience or degree within electrical field, mechanics or hydraulics is a requirement. You are also eager to develop your skills within these areas
Good knowledge in Swedish and English is required, both speech and in written
Computer knowledge, as the tasks includes regular reporting and communication through various digital systems
Driving licence, non-restricted
Competencies
On the personality level we believe you have/are:
Motivated by teamwork, communication with other parts of the organisation as well as being service-minded
Structured and able to keep yourself accountable
Open mindset to change, regarding workload as well as working hours
Good physical condition, since the workload will include you being able to handle heavy lifts and work on heights
High level of safety awareness
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential. At Vestas, we believe that having a diverse and inclusive workforce is vital for accelerating the energy transition. We believe that our differences make us stronger and pride ourselves in always treating each other with respect and supporting each other in staying focused, committed, and motivated - also during peak times with a high volume of tasks.
Join us in fulfilling our vision of becoming the global leader in sustainable energy solutions.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Laholm, Sweden. You should expect some travel activity, for various training as well as assistance in other regions, approximately 40 days per year. Another requirement for this position is passing an extensive health check, which will be carried out during the recruitment process. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 08.03.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Team lead Richard Helin at +46703269848. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Kyrkogatan 5 (visa karta
)
302 42 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Halmstad Jobbnummer
8458004