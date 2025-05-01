Service Technician
2025-05-01
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
This hands-on role involves hardware troubleshooting, component replacement, and ensuring every device meets our high standards for quality and safety. You'll work closely with colleagues in Technical Support, Quality, and Supply Chain to ensure that repaired units are returned to users in reliable working condition.
If you're a problem solver who takes ownership, enjoys working both collaboratively and independently, and thrives in a fast-paced environment - this is a great opportunity for you!
Please note: This is a full-time onsite role at our office, which includes our warehouse, in Stockholm city.
In this role, you will:
Troubleshoot malfunctioning products and components, identifying root causes.
Disassemble and assemble of products and accessories.
Replace malfunctioning components inside products.
Solder and desolder components inside products.
Perform modifications and reworks on products.
Conduct tests to verify operational performance of products/components.
Maintain and perform inventory of spare parts stock.
Keep record of the work and used spare parts in our ERP system (Microsoft Dynamics).
Manage configurations and perform device deployments.
Prepare repair estimates.
Collaborate with Technical Support team to resolve potential issues.
What We're Looking For:
We are looking for someone that has:
2-4 years of experience in repair, service, or technical support roles, preferably in a hardware-related field such as medical devices.
Solid understanding of hardware diagnostics and device repair is necessary.
Basic soldering skills or component-level repair knowledge is appreciated
Familiarity with ESD-safe work environments and handling sensitive electronics is necessary.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken is necessary.
Strong organizational skills and ability to follow a structured repair processes are necessary.
Attention to detail and ability to follow documentation and instructions precisely.
Familiarity with Microsoft Office (Outlook, Excel etc.) is necessary. Exposure to ticketing and ERP systems such as Microsoft Dynamics and Salesforce is a plus.
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-22
