Service Specialist, HBX Technology

Do you want to join our industry leading Field Services team?
Our maintenance services are known as Field Services where our offering covers process, mechanical and automation services, and it is one of the key strategic growth areas in Valmet. Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Now we're looking for Service Specialist to develop and execute services for to ensure best-in-class service experience to our customers in paper, board and tissue industries.
As a Service Specialist you'll be working on our Headbox services at customers sites supervising the service and testing, optimizing and troubleshooting customers process related matters. The other part of your work will be to develop service concepts. Your expertise can also be used in supporting sales as a technical advisor.
What you'll need to be successful in the role:
To be successful in this position you should have a suitable technical education, experience of paper, board and tissue machine mechanics, especially on Headboxes.
You are motivated to work in the customer interface. You are initiative and will actively develop our products and functions as a team member. You have ability and willingness to travel in short notice, both foreign and domestic. This job requires a customer-oriented team player personality with good communication and team working skills. You communicate fluently in English, other languages are an extra asset.
What we offer:
We are a global industry and sustainability leader and provide a dynamic work environment where you'll have access to the latest in technology and tools. You'll join a global team of Field Service professionals, and you'll have the opportunity to grow with the job to service expert in growing Service business.
Additional information:
Interested but maybe have questions before you apply? We're looking forward to talking with you. You can reach out to Jonas Arnesson, Field Service Manager, +46(0)54171543 or by email: jonas.arnesson@valmet.com
Apply already today but latest January 13th, 2024. Selection takes place continuously.
