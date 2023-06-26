Service Sales Manager to ABB Robotics
2023-06-26
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As our Service Sales Manager, you will have a job that includes responsibility, technical challenges, a highly skilled team, and an exciting workplace were sustainability and digitalization are in focus. Enabling customers to properly care for their robots throughout a long and reliable life, is a great contribution to sustainability in the market. Your main task will be to coach, develop and motivate your team to continuously improve the business performance and to ensure high focus on health, safety and sustainability.
In this role you will report to the Head of Robotics Service and be part of the management team for Service in Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Lead and develop the service sales team to exceed the sales targets through high performance to ensure high level of customer satisfaction.
Ensure successful implementation of the service sales strategy for assigned area, to profitably achieve qualitative and quantitative targets for life cycle management, service products and solutions.
Analyze service market potential, with full focus on installed base penetration and ensure customer relationship management.
Collaborate with Business and account teams to position different service offerings.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
To thrive in this position, you need to be a responsible and result driven leader with the ability to inspire and motivate others.
You are recognized as a strong team player, appreciated for collaboration, excellent communication skills, shaping and supporting a diverse and inclusive culture.
You understand contract negotiations, risk management, commercial and legal terms and you know how to organize and prioritize.
You are strategic with a customer-focused mindset and a professional, "can-do" attitude.
A Master or bachelor's degree in relevant field and 3-5 years of experience from a similar position.
The role will require traveling mainly in Sweden.
Good verbal and written Swedish and English skills are required.
More about us
At ABB you will join a team of professionals who are dedicated to creating a sustainable future through smart automation and electrification solutions. We believe smart people collaborate and always treat each other with care. We stay curious in order to find the best solutions, and we act with courage to deliver world-class products and services though our four business areas: Robotics & Discrete Automation, Motion, Process Automation and Electrification. Join ABB and make it your story! Let's write the future. Together.
Hiring Manager, Per Lindblom, +4621-34 43 86 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4621-32 90 97. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +4621-32 51 94.
Welcome with your application before July 13, 2023. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis, the position might be filled before the last day of application.
