Service Responsible
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-07-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.About us
Our team, User Centric & Retained Delivery, is part of the Digital Workplace department. User centric is a service delivery team with a variety of roles such as technicians, support specialists, and service responsibles. The team's delivery covers several areas. We are expanding both the team and the delivery. Therefore, we are seeking a service responsible for the application Figma to join our team.
Your role
You will interact and work closely with the Scania business and service delivery managers in our department to understand business demands and end-user needs. You will be the main contact and a natural interface for your area of responsibility. The responsibility will be the delivery and maintenance of the application Figma. Also, you will ensure that delivery meets Scania's security and privacy guardrails. For the delivery side, you will work with an agile mindset. For the maintenance part, you will use tools and methods connected to ITSM. One part of the service delivery is to ensure the financial side of the service is in good shape. Budgeting and following up on results are important tasks.
Your profile
To be successful in this role you are self-going, communicative and have good social ability. You are a structured, supportive person by nature, with a passion and understanding of end-users and their business. Leading, guiding, and clear communication are something you find both inspiring and rewarding. You bring enthusiasm, energy and can translate business needs into deliveries. Furthermore, you have the courage to challenge the existing ways of working and being creative in how you test new ideas.
You have at least a couple of years of work experience within IT, maybe in the area of service delivery or project management. If you have good knowledge about the Scania business, it is a plus. You also can build trustful and fruitful working relations.
Except for Swedish, you need to be proficient in written and spoken English.
Application and further information
Kindly apply with CV and Cover Letter as soon as possible, but no later than no later than 20th of August. Due to summer holiday, we will get back to you in mid-August. Note that a background check might be conducted for this position. For more information about the role please contact Martin Zeller, Hiring Manager, +46700810650 or martin.zeller@scania.com
We offer an inspiring workplace with a global delivery perspective. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support. In addition to an exciting career, we offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
#LI-Hybrid
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7962293