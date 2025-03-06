Service Representative
2025-03-06
Service Representative - Join Our Team that creates an IMPACT at Schneider Electric!
Are you ready to take your career to the next level with a company that emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and development? Schneider Electric is seeking a dedicated Service Representative to join our Gothenburg or Luleå office in Sweden. Other locations in Sweden can also be considered.
If you are passionate about technology and customer service, we want to hear from you!
What You'll Do: As a Service Representative MV (medium voltage) you will play a crucial role in ensuring our customers receive top-notch service and support. Your responsibilities will include:
* Installation & Maintenance: Install, inspect, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair customer equipment, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
* Technical Support: Provide expert technical support for Schneider products and competitive equipment, helping customers solve their challenges effectively.
* Mentorship: Share your knowledge and expertise with new team members, fostering a culture of learning and collaboration.
* Safety Compliance: Adhere to safety and cybersecurity policies, ensuring all interventions are performed with the utmost respect for safety guidelines.
* Customer Interaction: Analyze equipment malfunctions, interpret maintenance manuals, and communicate solutions clearly to our customers.
What will help you succeed:
* Suitable education background such as degree in electronics, electrical, mechanical, or a related field, or equivalent experience gained through working.
* Previous professional experience in a similar role is beneficial, demonstrating technical proficiency and a customer orientation
* Experience of maintenance, troubleshooting, commissioning in switchgears, protection relays and low voltage breakers is highly beneficial
* A collaborative mindset, with the ability to work effectively with internal teams and communicate effectively
* A willingness to learn new competencies, develop yourself and embrace digital tools designed for our Service Representatives
Why Join Us?
* Flexibility: Our Global Flexibility at Work policy and hybrid work model empower you to achieve a healthy work-life balance.
* Career Development: Schneider Electric is committed to your growth, offering a rich environment for continuous learning and professional development.
* Inclusive Environment: We foster a culture of respect and belonging, where everyone feels safe to be their authentic selves. Our commitment to inclusion is reflected in our policies and practices.
* Benefits: Enjoy a robust benefits package that includes paid family leave, wellness programs, and much more.
Be Part of Something Bigger! We believe the future belongs to those who are electrified, digital and have a Net-Zero target. If you are a proactive, self-motivated individual with a passion for delivering exceptional customer service and contributing to a sustainable future, we invite you to apply!
Join us in making a positive impact in the world of energy management and automation.
We are looking to fill this position as soon as we find a suitable candidate. Don't miss your chance to become part of our innovative team!
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?

When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors
