Service Project Manager
Cytiva Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla chefsjobb i Uppsala
2025-02-06
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Service Project Manager is responsible for planning and coordinating our organization's activities within PLP (Product Lifecycle Process) development projects, in collaboration with the primary project leaders, our service engineering leads, and the extended service teams. This role will significantly impact improvement initiatives within the global service readiness engineering organization. The Service PMO is also responsible for overseeing, developing, and maintaining the high-level service processes related to PLP.
This position report to the Sr Manager Service PMO and is part of the Global Service Readiness Engineering Team located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Coordinate execution of PLP (including New Product Development, Product Sustainment, and Discontinuation projects) activities and deliverables for Service
Provide input to the strategic project view for the service readiness engineering team
Interact with main project leaders for service planning, execution, status updates and deliverables
Providing high quality service deliverables within the scope of PLP projects and Global Service Readiness Engineering internal activities/projects
Supporting technical solutions and program leadership to improve the product, process or technology
Updating, improving and maintaining the high level service process related to the Cytiva PLP process
Who you are:
University Degree in Engineering or Project Management: e.g. Biomedical, Mechatronics, Systems-Engineering, or comparable qualification through work-experience
5 years relevant work experience with working in project teams meeting deadlines and deliverables - especially with global service related project activities
Effective communication skills and boundless behavior-ability to present ideas clearly and concisely
Fluent speaking and writing in English and Swedish language
Experience of defining requirement specifications (e.g. Design for Service)
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Customer oriented attitude with effective communication skills
Self-motivated, self-starter with the ability to work independently and learn quickly
Experience with New Product Development- & Life-Cycle Management Projects
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919), https://www.cytivalifesciences.com/en/us/about-us
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9148802