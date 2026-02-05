Service Owner Mobile Phone Service to Husqvarna Group
2026-02-05
Welcome to Husqvarna Group! We combine the spirit of a start-up with the strength of a global leader. Our culture thrives on innovation, collaboration, and bold ideas that make a real impact. Now, we invite you to join us on an exciting journey as Service Owner - Mobile Phone Service, a key role in shaping how we deliver mobile solutions to our global workforce.
About Us - End User Services
End User Services is based in Huskvarna, Sweden, and consists of a dedicated team of eight colleagues with diverse backgrounds and competences. We each manage our own areas of responsibility, yet we collaborate closely and support one another to deliver the best possible experience to our users.
Our mission is to enable increased collaboration, productivity, and mobility across the organization by offering modern digital workplace services with a high-quality digital experience for all our colleagues.
About the Position
As Service Owner for Mobile Phone Service, you will take strategic and overall responsibility for our future "Mobile Phone Service" - from participating in design and implementation to continuous improvement. This is a global role where you will define the roadmap, ensure alignment with business needs, and deliver value to thousands of users across Husqvarna Group.
You will own and manage the service portfolio for mobile devices, including hardware standards, lifecycle processes, integrations, compliance, and supplier management. Your mission is to provide a secure, cost-efficient, and user-friendly mobile experience that supports productivity and collaboration.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain the service roadmap, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.
Engage with business stakeholders to enhance service continuously.
Define and govern hardware portfolio (approved models, accessories, rugged devices for factory use).
Oversee device lifecycle management: provisioning, renewals, disposal, and compliance.
Drive process automation for ordering, onboarding, and support through platforms like ServiceNow and Coupa.
Ensure security and compliance (encryption, jailbreak prevention, OS updates, approved apps).
Manage supplier relationships, including onboarding new countries, contract follow-up, and escalation processes.
Monitor service performance, set KPIs, and implement continuous improvements.
Collaborate with IT teams and stakeholders to integrate mobile services with other enterprise platforms.
Own the budget for the service, including cost allocation and optimisation.
About You
You collaborate effectively with others, supported by strong personal leadership and a drive to achieve results. You take a structured and methodical approach to your work. Experience in service management, vendor coordination, and global operations is highly valuable. Strong communication skills and the ability to engage stakeholders at all levels are essential. You also have a solid understanding of mobile technologies and device management platforms
Your skills and experience matter, but what truly makes the difference is who you are as a person. We value collaboration, curiosity, and a positive mindset - because that's what helps our team thrive!
Location
This position will be placed in one of our office in Huskvarna. With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%)
Your Application:
We look forward to your application, please note that we will make an ongoing selection.
For questions regarding the process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Kristin Sundlo kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. Our products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9725702