Service Owner - Volvo Trucks
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-08-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
.
What do we do?
Our mission belonging to Volvo Trucks Digital Services is to drive the transformation of our company by getting the full potential of our service business, combining customer satisfaction and profitability. As the bridge between development organizations, sales areas, and customers, we play a crucial role in proposing and implementing initiatives and improvements in our digital services portfolio. In the Services Offering and Quality team, our responsibilities include managing digital channels for services, optimizing the value of R&D investments, driving services roadmap, securing business commitment and ensuring customer value and quality in our services offer.
What will you do?
As a Service Owner you are accountable for one or multiple services and your main responsibilities will be to define and drive the vision of your services aligned with customer and business needs, supporting the defined strategic direction. This role involves managing the entire service lifecycle - from launch and continuous improvement to sunset - while building and maintaining a portfolio of partner apps and services consistent with brand strategy. You will be responsible for developing business cases, securing operational focus, and coordinating development efforts to deliver prioritized features based on clear customer requirements. Acting as the key stakeholder and subject matter expert, you will manage roadmaps, budgets, and market input, prioritize feature development, approve releases, and ensure comprehensive documentation and training. Additionally, you will represent the service internally and externally, support market adoption, contribute to pricing and packaging strategies, and serve as an escalation point for service-related issues within the different global markets.
Who are you?
You bring commercial automotive experience and demonstrated ability to deliver concrete business results as well as strategic and operational direction. As you will have a direct impact on our service business, it is important that you are customer value oriented and have a good sense of priority. In addition, you have a problem-solving mind that leverages empathy and creativity to identify and address complex challenges effectively.
You will report to the Director Services Offering and Quality.
Requirements:
* A degree in technical or commercial area.
* Results demonstrated in the automotive industry with a solid understanding of our customer business operations and value creation from services.
* Proven ability to build trustful relationships and bridge business with technology, combined with strong communication skills that make complex concepts understandable and inspire others to act toward a shared goal.
* Strong design thinking and holistic view of complex situations.
* Solution oriented, ownership mentality, learn on the fly and ability to drive.
* Fluent English communicator (both written and spoken).
* Successful experience from digital services and service market is an asset.
The position is based in Gothenburg and occasional travel may occur.
We see a future with you as a colleague who can find energy in working in a team with a strong passion for the Volvo Brand, always striving to make it the world's most desired truck brand.
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions or want to know more about this role. Last application date: August 31, 2025.
Hiring Manager: Luiz Thereza, luiz.thereza@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "23674-43585100". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
A Sandström 000000 Jobbnummer
9455509