Service Operations Specialist
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a key role in an international environment where connected services must stay stable, reliable, and ready when it matters most. In this position, you help strengthen service operations for customer solutions used at scale, with a strong focus on incident coordination, operational improvement, and long-term service quality.
You will work closely with DevOps teams, technical leads, engineering and delivery managers, and customer-facing stakeholders. The role combines hands-on operational work with coordination across teams, which means you get to influence both how critical incidents are handled in the moment and how recurring issues are prevented over time. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy high-impact collaboration, clear ownership, and the chance to improve how reliable services are delivered.
Job DescriptionYou will lead major incidents as Incident Commander and serve as the primary operational point of contact.
You will coordinate cross-functional teams during incidents to restore services quickly and effectively.
You will drive Root Cause Analysis and Problem Management together with DevOps teams to reduce recurring issues.
You will help ensure that operational processes are followed and continuously improved.
You will coordinate operational priorities with engineering teams and stakeholders.
You will identify, manage, and escalate operational risks, dependencies, and impediments.
You will drive operational improvement initiatives, including new tools and ways of working.
You will support operational planning and contribute to stronger service quality and operational performance.
You will build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders through clear communication and collaboration.
You will contribute hands-on to operational activities when needed.
Requirements3+ years of experience in IT operations, service operations, technical support, or a similar operational environment.
Experience coordinating operational activities across multiple teams.
Proven experience managing high-impact incidents involving multiple teams and stakeholders.
Experience with Incident Management, Root Cause Analysis, and Problem Management.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to prioritize work and manage competing operational demands.
Experience working in cross-functional Agile or DevOps organizations.
You are comfortable leading without formal authority and creating alignment across teams.
Nice to haveITIL knowledge or practical experience.
Hands-on experience from technical support or IT operations.
Ability to balance strategic thinking with operational execution.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8031487-2090464". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9995710