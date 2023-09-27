Service Operations Planner for Siemens!
2023-09-27
Do you want to be a part of Siemens global team who is in the front line of tackling the climate crisis and reducing carbon emissions? Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: they believe in the power of nature and technology and are now looking for a Service Operations Planner to join their team! Apply today - we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Service operations planner you will get to be a part of the Siemens Gamesa department. You will help with
site, load and capacity planning as well as organizing, implement and maintain schedule management systems for operations. You will be tracking and control the degree of fulfillment of the planning of scheduled activities, and seek resources and cost optimization as well as other potential improvements
You are offered
• A dedicated consultant manager who will support and coach you in your future career
• Work experience from a meritorious employer - Siemens
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Planning of Scheduled Activities (blade inspections, oil changes, safety, equipment inspections, MDs, CTs, SETs, etc.).
• Phasing of activity
• Load and Capacity Planning as well as planning meetings
• Management and control of Work Orders (WO) (Completing/closing SO, Notification management - rejected jobs, amending hours/correcting hours.....)
• Implementing preventive maintenance activities
• Weekly planning of pending tasks
• Raising Notifications/Service Orders for Daily Jobs
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Preferably, you have engineering degree at university level
• You have experience of working with planning and maintenance, and preferable also with documentation.
• You are an experienced user of Microsoft Office applications (especially Excel and Power Point) and have experience from working with SAP
• You are willing and capable of taking on additional responsibilities
• You can work in an international environment having excellent English skills, both orally and in writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Service minded and cooperative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
You can read more about the company in their webbsite: Home - Sweden - Sweden (siemens.com)
