Service Operations Manager, Underground Mining, Sweden
2025-08-21
Do you want to lead a skilled team while working with innovative and advanced technology and collaborating with some of the largest customers in the mining business?
At our Parts and Services division, we're now looking for an open and trustworthy Service Operations Manager for managing aftermarket services for underground mining operations across Sweden. Take the opportunity to drive development together with us!
Some words about us
Sandvik's Mining business area is a leading supplier of equipment, services, and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. With a 150-year history and a strong focus on the future, we create added value for our customers. We take pride in our comprehensive solutions and the partnerships we offer our global customers - customer focus is our absolute driving force!
Your mission
As Service Operations Manager, you take full responsibility for our service operations supporting underground mining across Sweden. Your mission is to create the best possible conditions for our field service teams-ensuring they can deliver exceptional customer service while maintaining operational profitability.
Safety is our top priority, and in this role, you drive a strong safety culture-ensuring safety always is prioritized in how we work, lead, and collaborate across all levels. Working both operationally and strategically, you retain existing customers, generate new business, and ensure we remain a trusted and successful supplier. You build a supportive and ambitious culture, maintain close dialogue with your employees, and follow up on both results and goals.
You genuinely care about developing your teams-empowering individuals, fostering growth, and creating an environment where people thrive and perform at their best. You stay fully updated on market developments, maintain strong customer relationships, and build successful collaborations across our organization.
Travel is a natural part of your work, and your base will be at one of our offices in Sweden, either in Stockholm or northern Sweden.
Your profile
We're looking for a confident, approachable, and supportive leader - someone who knows how to build trust and adapt their leadership to the situation at hand. You actively engage with your organization and, through your employees, ensure that we prioritize correctly. Together, we create a work climate where freedom, responsibility, and results go hand in hand, and you believe that excellent collaboration is key to a great customer experience.
You're safety and goal-oriented, with a strong focus on delivering results and continuously improving performance. You have previous experience as a manager with direct reportees in a service or sales organization, where you have delivered strong and profitable outcomes. Experience in customer relations and service contact is essential. Ideally, you also have experience from the mining industry or a similar sector, such as the heavy vehicle industry. You work in a global environment and need good proficiency in both Swedish and English.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Jari Talasniemi, Parts and Services Sales Manager, Territory Nordics, +358 407 52 35 60
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Alexander Sunesson, IF Metall, +46 (0)70 616 20 96
Fredrik Svensson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 20 96
Ernesto Coronel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 263 03 18
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 7th , 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0082414.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Mining is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2024, sales were approximately 63,6 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Fakturavägen 1 (visa karta
)
175 62 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions - Järfälla Jobbnummer
9469167