Service Network Manager (Sweden & Iceland)
2023-05-31
We are currently looking for a Service Network Manager (Sweden & Iceland) to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, with start in the beginning of august 2023 until the end of June 2024 (with the possibility for an extension).
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Customer Fulfillment Controller, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Why join our team?
Samsung is now looking for an engaged and dedicated Service Network Manager to support our B2C & B2B customers for our mobile products. The Customer Satisfaction organization is a strategic part of Samsung 's business and responsible for ensuring and improving the service of electronic products sold in the Nordic region. In the position as Service Network Manager, your main responsibility will be to establish, create and support the B2C and B2B service in Samsung Sweden and Iceland and liaising with our workshops across those countries. Here is an opportunity to make a difference!
What will this role achieve & what will your job scope be?
* Responsible for liaising with authorized service centers in Sweden and Iceland
* Contract writing and negotiations with service partners
* Follow up of relevant KPIs and service agreements (SLA)
* Follow up with dealers and partners regarding service agreements (SLA)
* Work closely together with our sales organization regarding aftersales
* Drive activities that will have a positive impact on the Customer Satisfaction & NPS
* Monitor and plan the service network coverage in Sweden and Iceland
* Follow-up on pricing for service agreements
* Implement service routines and policies at the service centers and resellers
We are looking for a candidate who has a genuine interest in consumer electronics and aftersales
You should have the ability to find new solutions to complex problems and be able to handle a fast pace workday and enjoy working in a flexible and diverse environment. You should be end-customer oriented and responsive to their business issues.
What do we need for this role?
Qualifications & Experience
* Electronics / Engineering Degree qualification preferred
* Minimum 5-10 years ' experience of working with similar tasks
* Experience from working in international companies with many stakeholders
* Good understanding of the chain of sales and production is preferred
Skills & Attributes
* End-customer oriented and responsive to their business issues
* Good task priority skills and judgment of situation urgency
* Short learning curve and ability to adapt and take initiative in unfamiliar situations
* Exceptional ability in structured problem solving and innovative out of the box thinking
* Exceptional ability to take initiative, drive tasks and daily operations self -propelled
* Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
* Good knowledge in Microsoft Office applications
You will be reporting to the Nordic Service Manager. The position involves traveling mainly within the Nordics.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives and likes to work as a team!
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a high pace, change and to take own initiatives.
Sounds interesting?
