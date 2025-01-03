Service Manager - ERP Sales
2025-01-03
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective Headquarters in Mjölby and Gothenburg, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, or in our Sales companies across Europe or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
Toyota Material Handling Europe is now expanding the team and is looking for an IS/IT Service Manager for the area SAP Sales and Distribution that wants to contribute to further strengthen our capabilities within this area.
In this role you are a part of developing our systems and services within the Sales area for our European organisation. As a Service Manager for Sales, you work closely with the business to understand their needs to develop and improve current IT solutions. You will be a part of a highly qualified and engaged team where we continuously learn from each other, with great opportunities for development within Toyota Material Handling Europe.
Your Responsibilities
Day to day service and continuous improvement within your area or expertise
Drive new solutions from initial idea to implementation.
Collaboration with stakeholders and SAP team for requirement analysis and problem solving.
Regular follow ups and budget
Coordinate and prioritize ongoing activities.
Responsible for documentation within your area
Your Profile
Experience of working with SAP Products is a requirement for this role.
Very meritorious if you have experience and knowledge from SAP Sales and Distribution module.
Meritorious if you have worked within a larger IS/IT department.
Proactive with a solution and developmental mindset
You are analytical and well-organized.
Self-starter mentality with the ability to work independently and handle multiple deliverables.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively explain to others.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Bachelor's degree within relevant area or equivalent experience is considered to be meritorious.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. The position is located in our IS/IT Department and is based at our European Headquarters in Mjölby Sweden, along with the flexibility to work remotely two days a week.
We offer an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and prioritise a healthy work-life balance through flexible arrangements. Our culture fosters continuous learning and collaboration, ensuring you can grow both personally and professionally. You will have the chance to engage in challenging and impactful projects that shape the future of our industry, while our inclusive environment ensures that every voice is heard and valued.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in Swedish or English, no later than January the 12th, 2025. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information regarding the position, please contact: Sofia Nisseus, Senior Manager Business Systems, sofia.nisseus@toyota-industries.eu
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB
Toyota Material Handling Europe
patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
