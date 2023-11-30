Service / Maintenance Technician - Scientific Laboratory equipment
2023-11-30
We are recruiting a Service / maintenance technician to join the team located at customer in Mölndal; to manage, organize and implement high-quality specialist support to a wide range of laboratory equipment, both Stand alone units and integrated robotic systems.
As a technician, you will plan and perform maintenance or make arrangement with external suppliers. Knowledge of troubleshooting and analysis is needed.
This role collaborates closely with your colleagues, scientists, suppliers and other partners at the site.
You want to develop yourself and learn more, it is essential as we handle many different instruments and challenges
Do you have experience of working in a fast paced, operational environment and want to take the next step in your career? Then take the opportunity to work as a Service Technician in an international company! Here you get the chance to work in a broad role.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure fast, flexible and customer focused service.
Perform planned and reactive maintenance.
Contribute in the continuous improvement process.
Ensure availability on complex equipment.
Plan self-performed maintenance and by external supplier
Supervise equipment in responsible area and provide expertise concerning improvements and sustainability.
Requirements
Relevant technical education / experience within lab equipment area.
Other technical training in Service & maintenance, or similar experience.
Strong collaborative and interpersonal skills and wants to help the team forward.
Good skills in Swedish and English desirable. Spoken and written.
Experience following guidelines and instructions preferably.
We offer a varied service in a global organization with great development opportunities. With us, you get to be a part of the exciting growth journey and change process that the company is currently undergoing.
The position is full-time, permanent and based in Gothenburg.
Please note:
All roles based on our client site in Gothenburg require a Drug test and Background screening.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perten Instruments AB
(org.nr 556084-5736)
431 83 MÖLNDAL
