Service Lift Technician (39701)
2023-07-31
Do you have electrical or mechanical experience? Do you want to work in an exciting, growing green industry with committed colleagues?
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Skåne/Halland
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a business unit responsible for sales, projects, installation and service for wind turbines in these regions. We have a regional office in Malmö and warehouses around the countries. Vestas NCE strives to be the highest performing business unit within Vestas, both in terms of modern energy and customer satisfaction as well as being the most attractive place to work. With these ambitions, the service teams that take care of customers' turbines play an important role at the forefront of our service agreements. We are now looking for lift technicians for our team in southern Sweden.
Job description
Service SE Syd has divided Southern Sweden into different areas. This service will be part of Service Götaland. You will work in teams of two, where you will cover a large part of southern Sweden together with another specialist team based in northern Svealand.
Your main tasks will consist of:
Perform service and maintenance on lifts within the framework of our Service agreements
Preventive maintenance and repair as needed, both mechanical and electrical
Troubleshooting and fixing any errors, as well as ensuring function
Responsibility of own spare parts stock
Documentation of work performed, according to current protocol
Ensure good cooperation between you and your closest colleague as well as with customers
Vestas wind turbines are located all over Sweden. Therefore, it is a requirement that you should be able to be away for up to 2 weeks at a time. You will start from our warehouse in Arlöv (alternative Halmstad) where your work period begins and ends. The planning of your work period will be done in close cooperation with the team leader, planning and customer service team in Malmö.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have:
Experience or education in electrical or mechanical engineering. You are also willing to develop your skills in the following areas
Good general computer skills, Microsoft Office
Good oral and written proficiency in both Swedish and English (corporate language)
Previous experience as a service technician or similar work is an advantage
Driving licence B
Specific requirements:
The service involves trips with overnight stays for various further education and assistance in other areas. For this service, therefore, a high degree of flexibility in terms of travel and working hours is an absolute requirement. A requirement for employment is that you are approved for mast and post certification, which consists of an exertional ECG and a medical examination, which is carried out during the recruitment process.
Competences
You enjoy working in teams, communicating with other parts of the organization and you are service-minded
You are solution-oriented, driven, structured and able to work independently
When working at height, you must have a good body physique
You have a high security mindset
What we offer
Our employees are our greatest asset. In addition to a competitive salary and benefits, such as wellness allowances and quick access to specialized medical care, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You will be involved in the development of the industry, which is a crucial factor for sustainable development. The turbines are becoming more efficient and larger, which means that maintenance is very important for production. Join us and contribute to the future becoming a little greener.
Other information
For further information, please contact Field Supervisor Richard Helin +46(0)70 326 98 48. Start-up in August 2023 or by agreement.
For further information, please contact Field Supervisor Richard Helin +46(0)70 326 98 48. Start-up in August 2023 or by agreement.

We process applications on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible, or no later than 30/08/2023. We reserve the right to change or withdraw our services at any time, even before the advertised application deadline.
