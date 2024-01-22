Service Lead - Digital HR
2024-01-22
Senior Service Lead - Digital HR | Göteborg
At Jefferson Wells we are looking for a Senior Service Lead - Digital HR specialist for one of our customers within the automotive industry! Have you been working with Digital HR, and do you have a few years of experience from Workday as your HCM, then this might be a suitable position for you! If you furthermore have experience from the automotive industry, then don't wait - apply today!
Short:
City: Gothenburg
Start Date: 2024-03-01 - Applications close on Wednesday 24th of January
End Date: 2024-12-31
Employment: Consultant at Jefferson Wells, working at the customers facilities
Job Title: Senior Service Lead - Digital HR specialist
Job Type: Full-time
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Job Description:
Our customer is looking for an experienced and motivated Service Lead to help continue pushing our Workday instance to be one of the best within the community. This assignment is best suited for someone that is interested in having the opportunity to work hands-on within all areas of HCM and enjoys building their Workday subject matter expertise.
The selected candidate for this role will be engaged in the requirement elicitation, design, development, and maintenance of HR projects across the different business areas. You will work closely with the HR teams to ensure a successful implementation and provide documentation for each phase of the development life cycle.
In your role, this is What you will do hands on:
Service Lead:
* Ensure Digital HR team direction alignment.
* Coordinate HR Digital portfolio including systems, services, development tasks, vendor and procurement.
* Work closely with HR to develop roadmaps and prioritization across all HR business areas.
* Monitor development and progress goes according to plan.
* Act as POC for HR teams.
* Act as a POC for digital HR products and represent HR Digital and the HR agenda across different digital forums.
* Oversee the work of the HR Digital team to ensure it's aligned with prioritization.
* Owner of HRD incident management assignment group: Responsible for tickets review, assignment, and task completion.
* Act as scrum master for HRD development road map.
* Plan and manage features and upgrades releases.
* Partner across multiple functional areas to gather, clarify, and document requirements.
* Design, develop, deploy, and maintain Workday strategies.
* Act as Workday system owner along with other SaaS HR tools under the determined digital portfolio.
* Manage and submit SOX audit data in accordance with our customers' internal controls requirements.
* Gather and organize information on problems, systems, processes, or procedures, including present and future operating procedures
* Analyze findings and create suggestions for operational improvements and changes.
* Internal and external stakeholder management.
Workday Business Analyst:
* Ensure business requirements are clear before development.
* Ensure completed developments correspond to requirements.
* Main POC for business initiatives and analysis.
* Technical project managers for new initiatives and releases, holding the responsibility of ensuring proper documentation and see project criteria are completed across all stages of a business project.
* Support in Workday system testing when required.
This is You:
* Experience working with Workday or other large similar HCM platforms.
* Driven and self-motivated with a focus on results and strong sense of accountability.
* Ability to anticipate, draw conclusions, and adapt to changing needs as well as engage with business.
* Ability to collect, organize, analyze significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
* Master verbal and written communication in English on a professional level, and prior work experience in an international context.
* Proficient in agile methodologies and tools.
* Hands on configuration experience in Workday is a plus.
* Project management experience is a plus.
At our customer, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Our customer are in a scale-up phase and therefore we believe that you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
Next step:
If you find this role interesting and want to apply, please do so by listing and explaining in which way you fill the different requirements mentioned above. Any application that lacks such a list may be excluded during the screening process.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. If you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells as a company, you are more than welcome to contact Consultant Manager Carl Gabrielsson at carl.gabrielsson@jeffersonwells.se
.
Send your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
About Jefferson Wells
