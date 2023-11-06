Service Engineer (Russian-speaking)
We are looking for a Russian-speaking Service Engineer - Surface Treatment and Electronics.
KraftPowercon Sweden AB
We are recruiting a Russian-speaking Service Engineer to join our successful and high performing team at KraftPowercon in Surte, Sweden.
The Service Engineer has a key role in KraftPowercon strategy with increased processing of corporate market. You will have a great opportunity to work with our clients in more than 20 countries in Eastern Europe/former USSR and many exciting applications, e.g., General metal finishing, Hydrogen production, Electrorefining and other electrolysis processes.
The main objective of the Service Engineer is to provide a high level of technical support to Surface Treatment and Electronics customers but should be flexible and work with Hydrogen/Electrolysis when needed. The focus will be to provide remote and on-site support through troubleshooting, diagnosing, repairing, and commissioning FlexKraft and ModuPulse systems as well as diagnosing and repairing existing ones on site. Tasks will also include requests to update or upgrade systems to a higher level of functionality and ensure compliance to latest standards and requirements. The position will include service coordination, handling of spare parts (including support to other regions when needed), and attend internal team meetings.
What you will do
Build customer confidence and ease customer experience, understanding their needs and providing specialist support and solutions.
Execute service activities all over the region (providing on-site or remote technical customer service such as troubleshooting, repairs and maintenance) and act as the technical point person between customers and KraftPowercon teams.
Identify technical problems and make analysis through remote or on-site activity.
Analyze, inspect, and review findings to determine the solution to the problem that the customer demands.
Timely and professionally handle field service calls and issues arising from the field service visits.
Provide on-site validation and commissioning.
Interface with cross functional work teams such as application engineer, service engineers/technicians, product management, manufacturing team and sales.
Timely complete and submit all required paperwork.
Develop service technical documentation/ instructions. Take part in or give technical training to customers when required.
Report common complaints of customers to management & R&D team (including NCR) to address the situation for future reference.
Communicate with the customer to ensure satisfaction and implement any necessary corrective actions.
Support other regions in spare-part delivery when needed.
Offer feedback on product development, features and functions.
Communicate with customer to ensure satisfaction and implement any necessary corrective actions. Provide customers with regular reports and feedback on their service requests
Who are you
Engineering degree in electronics, preferably power electronics
Technical Service experience in field and remote settings with a multitude of clients.
Experience servicing rectifiers (SCR, SMPS, PPR) applied in power systems AC / DC.
Experience in creating customer relationships, listening to their concerns and use methods (e.g., RCA) to solve problems.
International experience, preparing work, travelling to sites and reporting on service requests.
Knowledge of Machine Health Services (remote monitoring) is meriting.
Experience in leading projects and used structured methods to manage activities and delivery according to plans.
Experience in documenting professional service reports and presenting these with confidence to customers.
Knowledge from Surface Treatment and/or Electronics production.
Fluent in Russian, English and desirable Swedish
You are customer oriented and have a strong business ability, self-propelled leader with strong social ability. You have a structured working method. You have the ability to manage several activities in parallel and support urgent service requests at non-office hours.
This position reports to Head of Region Eastern Europe and is based at Surte headquarter outside Gothenburg, Sweden.
Contact and application
For further information about the position, contact Vadim Patrakov, Head of Region Eastern Europe vadim.patrakov@kraftpowercon.com
or +46 734 609 801
Join us! - We look forward to your application!
About the company
At KraftPowercon we convert electricity to secure processes in everything from super tankers to nuclear power plants or to clean flue gas in power plants. We increase reliability, which helps our customers to a safer and more efficient process. The company was founded in Sweden as early as 1935, and today our factories are also located in Sweden, China and India, with major sales offices in the USA and Mexico. The headquarter is in Gothenburg and we are about 450 people in the company.
