Service Engineer Diagnostic
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2024-03-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka

, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
16,000 mechanics maintain, troubleshoot, and repair Scania vehicles and engines worldwide daily. High demands on the product properties uptime, repair, and maintenance cost require good methods, tools, and spare parts.
The next development in TRATON 's Global Champion strategy is to invest in further market presence in China. This means new solutions for the Chinese markets and increased demands on our dealer mechanics in China. Supporting them in repair work has therefore become increasingly important to ensure the availability and economy for Scania's customers. This means a working environment that is used to fail fast, learn fast, and influence processes and products.
Organisation
You will work in the R&D branch "Service Vehicle information" which is part of the newly established Industrial Operations Asia. We are currently building up capabilities both in Södertälje and in China.
The Vehicle Service Information department is responsible for developing the support needed and, in collaboration with the development departments, for making our products more service-friendly.
Your assignment
As a service engineer, you will establish and develop methods and processes to create service information for workshops in China. You will need a new way of thinking in a new environment with new types of demands and prerequisites with the added complexity of combining the new with the already established systems and processes within Scania. This means that you will contribute to the development of a new service organisation for China and be a mentor.
You will develop software and hardware troubleshooting, maintenance- and repair methods for trucks, participate in the development work in the product development stage, and act as an advocate for service information and requirements concerning serviceability.
You will teach how to carry out methods and time studies that will later be described and used by Scania's mechanics in China. This means that you need to translate complex technology into easy-to-understand working methods and equipment that will be used during the product's life cycle.
As the main R&D organisation will be located in China the position requires shorter and/or longer trips to China.
Your Profile
You are a Master's engineer and have at least five years of work experience in similar tasks. The alternative is that you have longer work experience from development work in the product development process with vehicles. Product knowledge of trucks is an advantage.
You have a great interest in technology and product development, and have the ability to work both independently and in groups where your good communication skills facilitate your cross-functional work. You master Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
Good computer skills and CAD experience are prerequisites since method studies are often carried out using CAD and simulations. Knowledge about electrical vehicle system architecture and both software and hardware maintenance repair diagnostic methods is an advantage. You are also interested in developing a new organisation and want to teach others.
As a person, you are results-oriented, structured, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You are not afraid of trying new ways of thinking and complex challenges. You are flexible as a person and in the way you work, as well as in the day-to-day tasks.
More Information
If you want to know more about the position, please contact
John Wahlberg, Team Leader, john.wahlberg@scania.com
or
Eduard Hellberg, Manager, eduard.hellberg@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and copies of grades. Scania uses tests in the recruitment process. A background check may be conducted for this position. Continuous selection and interviews will be conducted during the application period.
Please apply at www.scania.com/career,
as soon as possible, but no later than April 1, 2024.
Please note: If you already are a Scania employee, you apply via MySuccess/Career.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8556174