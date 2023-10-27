Service Engineer
2023-10-27
As a Service Engineer, you will work with project management and customer service for clients in the Swedish market.
You will act as a subject matter expert, working closely with our project management team and our customer team providing on-site project delivery support and after -sales customers service for LEAD lithium-ion battery equipment
This position is in Skellefteå, Sweden, job performing with 100%Onsite. Based on job needs, it may require domestic & international travel.
Your primary responsibilities:
1. Responsible for positioning, installation, and commissioning of high precision LEAD equipment.
2. Cooperate with commissioning technicians from HQ for fine commissioning and qualifying.
3. Monitor and guide external service provider, to finish positioning, installation, and basic commissioning work.
4. Align with machine leader about daily working plan and package, distribute work within overseas ICS team.
5. Team coordination and regular report of working progress
6. Summarize lessons learned regularly, create problem list, SOP and check list for important milestone.
7. Interface to customer's engineer for clarification of necessary technical details.
8. Responsible for implementation of after sales service order.
9. Responsible for onsite problem identification, trouble shooting, recovery and maintenance activity.
10. Other tasks assigned by Manager.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
1. Solid theoretical knowledge with practical skill as mechanician or electrician.
2. Proficient project management knowledge.
3. Skilled communication and team ability.
4. Hands-on mentality.
5. Proficiency in MS Office software (Word/Excel/PPT).
6. Language: fluent in Chinese and English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-26
