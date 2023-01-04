Service engineer
2023-01-04
Our client Climeon is looking for their new colleague!
"You will become a valuable and appreciated member in a workplace where everybody is passionate about contributing to making a difference towards a more sustainable world. You will have the opportunity to be a part of the Climeon journey where you will learn a lot and be given the opportunity to influence our ways of working. More importantly, you will be setting an example for future members in terms of company culture and values, as well as contributing to making the world a better place."
Climeon produces, commission and service heat power systems, converting waste heat and geothermal heat into clean electricity. Climeon 's Heat Power modules are being installed in several challenging and exciting environments and the quality level and performance need to be world class.
Being a Service Engineer at Climeon is a versatile role where you will gain widespread knowledge on the technology surrounding our Heat Power modules. You 'll be working hands-on with electrical and mechanical equipment and PLC control system, making sure our machines are up and running at all times. Part of the job will be carried out in Climeon HQ in Kista where you will be based, but you will be working around the globe installing, commissioning, and servicing existing ORC systems within the industrial, geothermal and marine industries, as well as future, predominantly marine products where the work is carried out both at shipyards and onboard vessels in traffic.
The role also includes:
* Write procedures and methods
* Report field issues and deviations in applicable administrative systems, drive and follow-up remedies
* Connect and configure HW and SW during system setup and commission
* Replace parts and perform upgrades in field
* Execute FAT and SAT
* Coordinate and make sure that modules are shipped accordingly
* Customer support
Background and skills:
This role would suit an applicant motivated to work on marine installations, commission work and service tasks with the below experience as well as from on shore industries willing to work onboard. Perhaps your previous job has been as a maintenance engineer, power plant technician, industrial or marine electrician (third engineer) or similar.
* Technical knowledge, preferably within power electronics and software (PLC)
* Technical degree, preferably within power electronics/electronics, automation or maritime is preferred
* Experience from working with larger refrigeration equipment onboard is also preferred
* Fluency in English, both verbal and written
* If you speak Swedish that is an advantage
* The position is located in our Kista office but requires extensive travels
Since our modules are spread across the globe, this role includes a lot of travelling, both planned and with short notice. Therefore, you must be able to travel for short and longer periods of time, approximately up to 120 days/year.
A Service Engineer at Climeon is someone who enjoys a hands-on job and working as a team. You are flexible in your job and thrive in a scale-up environment. You also have a personal drive, you are analytical, solution-minded, customer focused and you have good communication skills. Ersättning
