Service Designer to Fortum!
2022-12-13
We are looking for a Service Designer to join our client company Fortum. In this role you will get to work on iterative improvements of the entire customer journey to ensure high customer satisfaction through all channels in Consumer Solutions. Ideally, we are looking for someone with experience of service design, a comprehensive understanding of how customer journeys work and good design thinking. Read more below and apply as soon as possible!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Service Designer, your role is two-fold and includes cooperation both with internal and external stakeholders. Your role focuses on understanding the customer needs and developing the service design domain accordingly. Your work can span from working operatively e.g., defining details around customer communication, to owning a holistic overview of how all touchpoints fit together in the bigger picture. Your work includes process planning and you will for example do customer research and gather information on what insights are needed to create a road map. Your overall aim is to train the organization to work customer-centricity in a more structured way.
You are offered
• A possibility to grow as a professional
• Support of a collaborative team and active mentoring
• Working in a hybrid model
• Work in an international organization with well-known brands
• An environment with significant room for autonomy, self-development, and creativity
• We invite you, together with us, to build a cleaner world. We believe in Open Leadership and in creating a safe, inspiring work environment and company culture that help our people to do their best. Our Values - curiosity, responsibility, integrity, and respect - provide a foundation for our company culture.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Perform user research, map user experiences and customer journeys through blueprints, roadmaps, workflows, personas, and scenarios
• Scope, plan and lead service design efforts with a global team of designers
• Conduct qualitative research to identify insights and opportunity spaces and turn them into innovative and differentiating service concepts
• Synthesize primary research, analyze outputs from user insights, and develop actionable insights
• Collaborate with designers from other disciplines to bring new services to life
• Work closely together with internal stakeholders across the organization, facilitating workshops and co-creation sessions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant educational background (e.g. BSc in IT, Service Design, etc.)
• At least 3 years of practical work experience within e.g., UX design, service design, business design, or marketing
• Experience in user research-related projects and a good understanding of customer journey design thinking
• Fluent written and spoken English language skills
• Good IT skills and experience in customer journey mapping tools
• Some knowledge of Lean Startup methodology
The following will be considered as advantages:
• Written and spoken Swedish or Finnish language skills
• Experience using Miro
As an employee you are
• A great communicator, workshop facilitator, and a solid client partner: able to listen, learn, advise, and build strong relationships with all stakeholders
• A problem solver: with ideas that challenge the ordinary, together with the drive - and the guts - to bring them to life
• A structured and results-driven creative: able to analyze, scope, innovate and lead while keeping your eye on the target
• Someone with a "here to help" -attitude: you absolutely, fundamentally believe that we're better together
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible, e.g. Jan-Feb 2023
• Extent: Permanent, full-time
• Location: Stockholm
• To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about Fortum here!
