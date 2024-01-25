Service Designer for our client in Stockholm - Hybrid
2024-01-25
We are looking for a Service Designer who can contribute with an overarching perspective. Currently, the client has separate flows that are not consistent, and our client needs someone who can review these flows and identify common similarities.
The client uses Figma and some other tools, but it is not crucial for the role.
Requirements
We are looking for someone with relevant experience in service design and the ability to evaluate and analyze flows to find common points. It is also important that you can take leadership in the team's work related to user research and field studies.
Do you recognize yourself in the above requirements? Do not hesitate to apply for the role today as selections and interviews are ongoing. We look forward to your application!
Start Date: 2024-02-05
End Date: 2024-09-30. Possibility of extension
Deadline: 2024-01-31
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find candidates who quickly become an asset to the companies. Ersättning
