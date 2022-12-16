Service Designer
2022-12-16
Volvo Construction Equipment is built by people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of a diverse and creative workplace that brings out the best in everyone.
With the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into a reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, and we live and breathe it every day.
For more than 150 years we have been building yellow machines. Machines that helped build the world we live in. But our world is a world of change. So, we too need to change. And keep building the future we want to live in. A sustainable future.
With curiosity, imagination, and technological innovation, we are embarking on a journey to create services that make our world cleaner, smarter and more connected. It's up to us!
We are now looking for service designers to join our team, Productivity & Uptime Enablers.
Working with us means you will:
Be part of a team where we laugh, trust, inspire and enable everyone to bloom
Join a small, but growing design team
Help create and foster a Design Thinking mindset throughout the organization
Receive and give feedback on a regular basis
Take on challenges to make everyday life for our customers easier
Get the chance to develop skills within areas you do not yet master
Lend a hand when needed even if it's out of your comfort zone
Bring ideas and stories to life
Your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
Conducting qualitative design research using ethnographic and participatory methods
Visualizing and present research and design insights to stakeholders
Analyzing data to inform design decisions
Leading co-design working sessions with cross-functional teams
Performing tests of service concepts, prototypes and systems
Assist service owners in developing new and existing services
Advise service teams in solving complex problems or issues regarding management, processes, and business systems
Promote service design efforts, mindset, and methods
We are all about creating value through collaboration
Productivity & Uptime Enablers, is part of the Digital & IT department at Volvo Construction Equipment. Our team "collaborate to deliver innovative digital services for the construction industry that bring value to people".
As a service designer in this team, you will work across several areas and on various levels - from requirements, concept, and vision to the integrated view of the company's offering. All in close collaboration with service management as well as other designers.
For any further questions, please contact hiring manager:
Jessica Lind, Telefonnummer: +46 739 028090
