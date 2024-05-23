BI Engineer to Husqvarna
2024-05-23
Are you a passionate Business Intelligence (BI) Engineer eager to join Husqvarna's dynamic Analytics Team? We seek someone to develop reporting systems and insightful data analysis for better decision-making, working with data integration and modeling while supporting front-end development. If you have expertise in data modeling, Power BI, and Azure Data Services, along with a solution-oriented mindset and strong communication skills, this role is for you!
We are looking for an Business Intelligence (BI) Engineer to be part of the Analytics Team at Husqvarna. The Business Intelligence (BI) Engineer works collaboratively with end users to develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making. The BI Engineer uses warehouse data and other data sources to solve organizational problems through reports, analysis and data visualization. The BI Engineer will provide data analytics expertise with emphasis on data design, access, usage, security and quality of information assets.
Work Tasks
• The role is focused on back-end development: Ingest, integrate and analyze data and build data models
• The role will support front-end development
• Will to some degree include communication with the business and gather requirements
• Develop and implement effective business analytics solutions that drive improved decision making, efficiency and performance
• Documented Expert Level Data Modelling Skills; 3rd normal form / Data Vault / Dimensional modelling
• Understanding of how to build efficient models for Power BI
• Good knowledge of Data Analysis Expressions (DAX)
• Experience of working with Development in Distributed Version Control (GIT)
• Snowflake and DBT
• Azure Data Services, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Analytics Services
• Azure DevOps with GIT
• Microsoft BI-stack including Power-BI and Microsoft SQL
• Proficiency in English, with effective communication skills both in writing and speaking
Soft skills:
• Good collaboration and communication skills
• Positive attitude - "will do" attitude
• Solution oriented mindset with focus on high quality deliverables
• Structured in Way of working
• Self Driven
• Ability to be keep updated on relevant technology
