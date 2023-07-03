Service Delivery Leader for Network Infrastructure Services
This will be us - your new colleagues within Infrastructure & Onsite Services
Infrastructure & Onsite Services (IOS) is globally responsible for all Volvo Group D&IT infrastructure services. As most of these services are delivered by an IT partner, the mission is focused on Service Delivery Management, new service development, architecture and innovation, outsourcing partnership management, as well as managing the remaining IT infrastructure delivery teams in Volvo.
Core infrastructure Services
Within IOS, Core infrastructure has the responsibility for Network (e.g. LAN/Wireless LAN, WAN/SD WAN, Internet, Datacenter LAN) and Network Security (e.g. Security gateways, Firewalling, Network segmentation, Remote access solutions) Services. Both areas deal with traditional (on premise) environments as well as into Cloud environments, in a multi sites (Datacenters, Campuses, Factories, Dealers) and a multi Clouds context.
Core infrastructure Services is now looking for a new Service Delivery Leader (SDL).
In this role you will be reporting to the Head of Core Infrastructure Services at Volvo.
Your mission will be to ensure that all services within the service area are delivered according to contracted suppliers obligations. As an SDL you will focus on the business benefits by managing deliveries of services in one or several Core infrastructure sub-areas. You will also contribute to the service roadmaps definition and to the development or the on-boarding of new services.
This is how you could make an impact
As a Service Delivery Leader, you will be a key contributor to the transformation of the IT landscape in Volvo Group (Digitalization of the Group, Industry 4.0 implementation...etc.). Through the services that you will contribute to transform or develop, deploy, and govern from runtime delivery perspective, you will enable the Volvo Group shift towards new transportation solutions and services.
Your experience and your leadership skills will be key for the responsibilities attached to this job, like securing inputs to contractual negotiations, monitoring the actual services levels, supervising and participating in runtime process interactions with the supplier, be commercially responsible for services delivered by the supplier, which includes both budgeting and follow-up.
These are the main expectations on you :
Minimum 5 years of experience into the IT industry
Proven experience as being in charge of runtime and financial activities for IT infrastructures in an International context
Proven experience working with ITIL-aligned service runtime activities
Good practice in negotiation and facilitation of decision making. Ability to convince and manage stakeholders (internal or external) in scope
Experience with steering suppliers in an outsourcing context is a plus
Ability to propose and steer changes (e.g. improvements, new ways of working, costs savings)
Ability to get things done and execute as planned
Ability to prepare, present and propose decisions at management (Director, VP) level
Strong quality focus and a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your unit, understanding how these contribute to the Volvo Group vision and strategy
Relevant university degree or equivalent
Excellent communication & presentation skills
At ease in a multi-cultural environment
Complete proficiency in English
