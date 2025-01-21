Serverless Fullstack Engineer, Solna
At PostNord Group IT, we build the best digital customer solutions for the Nordic markets. Some examples are PostNord Customer Portal, Skicka Direkt, PostNord app and the Postcards app. Live tracking, parcel robots and digital postage are some of the latest services we have developed.
With us, you are met by an open and warm work environment, here we are constantly working to learn and improve. Sharing and learning by mistake is an important part of our culture.
We work agile in a DevOps culture. The teams are the backbone of our organization and are self-governing, which means great opportunities to influence technology choices and working methods.
The team seeking your knowledge is the Pay to PostNord Team!
The team
We, the Pay to PostNord Team, is responsible for PostNord Group 's digital payment solutions. These solutions are central to our growth. As a full-time developer with us you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in the area of payment solutions. We handle on average over 20 million transactions every year from satisfied customers from all over the Nordics.
We are responsible for the payment solutions in their entirety - new development, product lifecycle management, solution architecture, monitoring and operation (DevOps). The ambition is to constantly be at the forefront of technology and together we help build innovative payment solutions for digital products within PostNord.
Developers part of this team have the option to take lead on specific projects and act as a representative for the Pay to PostNord Team. The support of the team and the tech lead will always be very close if needed. This has been very appreciated by the team members.
Some of our technologies/techniques
- Microservices/Serverless
- Typescript/Javascript
- NodeJS
- AWS - Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS, S3 to name a few.
- REST
- React/Angular/Vue
- CSS
- Grafana
We believe that you enjoy working in an agile environment where you get great opportunities to be involved and influence the work and the technical choices. You should also love to learn about new technologies/solutions and get acquainted with new contexts since this is part of our everyday life in the Pay to PostNord Team.
As a person, you are committed, responsible and unpretentious. We believe that you have several years of experience as a developer and preferably experience of payment solutions, solution architecture and database development.
Your profile
- Backend development in NodeJS (Javascript or Typescript).
- AWS or similar cloud platforms (Azure, OpenStack or Google Cloud).
- Knowledge in at least one modern frontend framework (Angular, React or Vue).
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- English or Swedish in speech and writing.
We offer you
- To work with our modern tech stack and you are given great opportunities to influence the choice of technology.
- We aim to have a great work-life balance and we have the support of our own System Operations Team that handles any incident outside of the developers working hours.
- We encourage you to develop. For example, we sponsor you to AWS certify.
- A job where the value you deliver is important to hundreds of thousands of users.
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
Apply
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position please send an email to petra.wahlund@postnord.com
Note that we do not accept applications via email. We look forward to hearing from you.
