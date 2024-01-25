Senior VFX Artist
2024-01-25
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior VFX Artist to work on the highly anticipated remake of Max Payne.
Do you enjoy creating stunning visuals? Are you keen to collaborate with other artists to develop and implement rewarding and memorable VFX?
Join us to be a Senior Visual Effects Artist at Remedy, guide and mentor a team of artists and create high quality, real-time visuals for AAA level projects.
As a Senior VFX Artist you will proactively implement video game special effects, following the project's artistic direction and production deadlines. You have experience creating high quality effects and optimizing them. You enjoy taking on responsibilities and are keen to coach other teammates.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. We at Remedy value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
What you get to do
As a Senior VFX Artist, you will execute on a range of visual effects styles, from realistic to stylized.
You'll work closely with the Art Director, Artists and Programmers to create and deliver VFX that embodies the creative vision of our games.
You will ensure that the visual effects are optimized in accordance with the approved game style and technical requirements constraints.
You will create and maintain workflow documentation for your team's content.
You will collaborate and communicate with your teammates and other departments, to guarantee that the quality of the game is consistent.
You'll contribute to the development of the VFX craft and be a mentor for the more junior artists in the team.
What you bring to the role
You are an experienced VFX Artist, with at least one shipped AAA title/project or equivalent work in a related field.
You have experience using industry standard 3D content creation tools (Houdini, Maya, 3DSMax, Substance, Photoshop, etc.) and you are knowledgeable of animation principles.
You can interpret and transform abstract ideas into compelling effects.
You know how to give feedback, and relay and address notes from art direction
You can take constructive feedback from publishers, directors, leads and/or other team members and channel it into improving the product.
You know how to work within a managed production environment with time management, schedules, prioritization of work and related organizational needs
You thrive working in a team environment, sharing ideas, mentoring as well as learning from others
You are used to collaborating with colleagues across different departments and you can communicate and present your ideas in a clear way. As a team member you are dedicated towards a friendly and inclusive work environment
What is in it for you
At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable gaming experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged.
We work in an environment that values both individual and teamwork, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
We have two offices, one in Finland, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. Both locations are well known for their exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep.
If you are not already in Finland or Sweden, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else.
Our studio is embracing a hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
To apply, please fill in the application form with your portfolio/reel, CV/LinkedIn (in English) and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.
