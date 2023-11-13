Senior UX Designer
Do you want to design and impact millions of players? Do you want to bring innovation to one of the biggest games?
We are looking for a proactive Senior UX Designer with proven experience to bring the player-centric methodologies to our game team.
Your role within our Kingdom
As part of Candy Crush Soda Saga, you will lead the next gameplay innovation players will experience in the game. You will ensure the process is player-centric and inclusive.
You will work with User Researchers, UI Designers, Game Designers, Developers, Producers, Data Scientists and business units, to create high-quality deliverables to improve our game experiences constantly.
Responsibilities include:
Communication - Communicate appropriately with your team and stakeholders and build relationships to have a healthy team.
Collaboration - Work with the different crafts in your team, listen to them and consider their opinions when designing.
Player-Centric - Consider our players in every part of the design process and advocate for them in the team.
Inclusive Design - Design for everybody; your designs are inclusive and consider all types of players' abilities.
Deliverables - Provide clear documentation to your team that drives a straightforward implementation of the features.
Data-Driven - Understand qualitative and quantitative data and use them to create informed design decisions that positively impact the player experience and business.
Gameplay Innovation - Pair with Game Designers to bring new gameplay mechanics to the game.
Strategy - Work with Producers to align the features roadmap.
UX Owner - Own the UX design decisions in the team, ensuring a good sweet spot between player and business needs.
Skills to create thrills
Excellent communication skills and ability to build relationships across all levels of the business.
Have a good understanding of the product development cycle in an agile environment.
Knowledge of casual gameplay mechanics.
Have significant experience in UX Design, including high skills in Interaction Design and Information Architecture.
Great prototyping skills.
Be an Inclusive Design and Accessibility advocate.
Analytical thinking to solve problems.
Work autonomously.
Bonus points
F2P mobile game development experience.
