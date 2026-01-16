Senior Ubuntu Endpoint & Linux Systems Engineer
2026-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
About the Role
We are looking for a Senior Ubuntu Endpoint & Linux Systems Engineer to join us in a consultant assignment for one of our largest customers in Gothenburg. In this role, you will design, build, and manage modern Ubuntu-based endpoint solutions in a complex enterprise environment. You will play a key role in shaping endpoint lifecycle management, automation, and integration within the Ubuntu Pro ecosystem and the broader Microsoft landscape.
Working closely with customer architects, engineers, and stakeholders, you will contribute to solution design, implementation, testing, and customer-facing technical discussions.
Key Responsibilities
* Collaborate with the project architect to plan and execute technical project tasks
* Contribute to end-to-end solution design within the Ubuntu ecosystem
* Design, develop, and implement automation for onboarding, provisioning, and lifecycle management of Ubuntu endpoints
* Manage and support application deployment and configuration for Ubuntu Linux endpoints
* Integrate Ubuntu endpoints with the Ubuntu Pro Suite and the Microsoft ecosystem
* Develop scripts and automation using relevant Linux programming and scripting languages
* Execute and support testing, validation, and troubleshooting in new environments
* Contribute to and execute test cases and validation activities
* Document configurations, policies, and operational procedures
* Share knowledge through training, handover, and support initiatives
* Participate in customer-facing technical discussions and provide expert guidance
* Collaborate across teams to ensure smooth delivery and alignment
Required Skills & Experience
* Strong hands-on experience with Ubuntu/Linux Desktop environments
* Swedish and English is required
* Advanced Linux system administration, including endpoint end-to-end lifecycle management
* Deep expertise in the Ubuntu Pro Suite, including the Landscape module
* Experience designing solutions within the Ubuntu ecosystem
* Proven experience with automation for endpoint onboarding and provisioning
* Solid knowledge of application management on Ubuntu Linux endpoints
* Integration experience with Microsoft ecosystem tools and services
* Proficiency in scripting and coding using Linux-relevant languages (e.g., Bash, Python)
* Strong troubleshooting, testing, and validation skills
Nice to Have
* Experience in enterprise device management environments
* Exposure to security, compliance, and policy-driven endpoint management
* Experience working in cross-functional or customer-facing technical roles
About Akkodis
At Akkodis, we strive to help both our customers and consultants succeed. As a consultant, you are our top priority. We introduce you to our organization, our networks, and our customers, and we truly value your ideas and feedback.
With us, you will have the opportunity to work on varied assignments across different industries and technical environments, build a strong professional network, and benefit from collective agreements, insurance coverage, occupational healthcare, and a wellness allowance. To strengthen our sense of community, we also regularly organize social activities.
Akkodis is a global leader in IT and engineering consulting, with more than 100 offices across Europe and North America, and over 600,000 consultants engaged in assignments every day.
Application
Does this sound interesting? Apply as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing.
You can apply via the application form on our website. If you have any questions about the role, please contact the responsible Consulting Manager, Klas Ahnberg, at klas.ahnberg@akkodisgroup.com
.
Keywords
Ubuntu, Linux Administration, Endpoint Management, Ubuntu Pro Suite, Automation, Bash Scripting, Python, Microsoft Integration, Troubleshooting, IT Consultant Ersättning
